MAC Group and Godox LED partner to transform the professional lighting space

Godox ML Series Full-Color Video Lights Godox Litemons LP Series Panel Lights KNOWLED MG4K Bi-Color LED Monolight

...Together, MAC Group, Godox LED and KNOWLED are setting the stage for brighter, bolder, and more brilliant stories to be told.” — Jan Lederman MAC Group President

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAC Group is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Godox LED , one of the world's most innovative companies in lighting technology.Effective immediately, MAC Group will proudly serve as the exclusive U.S. distributor for Godox LED lighting and KNOWLED lighting — bringing their game-changing LED lights and light-shaping tools to creators nationwide, coupled with MAC Group's unparalleled level of customer care, support, and service.For nearly four decades, MAC Group has been dedicated to helping photographers, filmmakers, and content creators realize their vision. Known for its unparalleled customer support, service, strong dealer partnerships, and world-class marketing, MAC Group has built a reputation for elevating brands and empowering the creative community.Now, in partnership with Godox, MAC Group is raising the bar once again —delivering next-generation LED lighting solutions to every level of creator and at every price point, backed by the care, expertise, passion, and customer care that MAC Group is known for."I have been fascinated by both the artistry and technology of lighting and lighting equipment my entire life. I have always admired Godox. I am really excited to be leading the Godox LED Team at MAC Group as we partner to see 'how high is up' in the US. I look forward to working with dealers, rental houses, and end users nationwide to show them how great and versatile the Godox LED and KNOWLED product ranges are. To say that I am stoked about the growth of Godox LED in the next few months and coming years would be an understatement." — Paul Fishkin Vice President, Godox at MAC Group"This collaboration is about inspiring possibility, fueling imagination, and lighting the path forward for every storyteller, artist, and creative dreamer in the United States. Together, MAC Group, Godox LED and KNOWLED are setting the stage for brighter, bolder, and more brilliant stories to be told." — Jan Lederman, MAC Group PresidentFor more information about Godox LED or KNOWLED products, please contact:Michael BogueBrand Manager, MAC GroupMichaelB@MacGroupUS.comPaul FishkinVice President, Godox at MAC GroupPaulF@MacGroupUS.comAbout Godox LED:Since 1993, Godox has been dedicated to a broad and deep range of accessible and thoughtful lighting and audio solutions for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and creators across every discipline and experience level.About Mac Group:MAC Group's mission is to supply passionate photographers, filmmakers, content creators, educators, and students with the world's finest image-makingtools, education, and inspiration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.