Tom Morris, Jr. joins PTSD911 Documentary Advisory Board 

FREDERICK, MD, US, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Weaver, President and Owner of ConjoStudios, LLC, a Maryland production company, is excited to announce that Tom Morris, Jr. has joined the advisory board for the documentary film, PTSD911.

Morris joins eleven other advisors, made up of professionals from all areas of emergency response: fire and EMS, law enforcement, 911 dispatch, as well as mental health professionals who provide critical feedback and guidance for the development and production of the documentary film.

“Mr. Morris has had years of experience in both television production and law enforcement and we're thrilled and honored to have him join the list of advisors for this film. His nearly 40 years of television production experience both behind the camera and, of course, on camera will be a great asset for us as the film project moves into production over the next four to five months”, says Weaver.

Morris has had a distinguished career in television working for America’s Most Wanted in the early 90s and becoming the show's Senior Correspondent and most trusted face of the show behind iconic host John Walsh where he worked on many high-profile, headline-grabbing cases. More recently, Morris was the co-host of the hugely popular LIVE PD on the A&E cable network, and in the fall of 2019 A&E made Morris the host of his own show broadening his on-air crime fighting work with LIVE PD WANTED which has gone on to become a ratings and crime solving success.

PTSD911 will be a documentary feature film that explores the struggle of emergency first responders who battle the demons of post-traumatic stress but are often afraid of the very real threat of losing their job if they ask for help. The film will focus on first responders from fire, EMS, law enforcement, and dispatch agencies who are struggling to keep their jobs, their sanity, health and even personal relationships after traumatic incidents. The film will highlight the practices and programs that are working to help first responders recover and thrive after a critical incident.

For a complete list of the film’s advisors or to view the teaser trailer, visit www.ptsd911movie.com.