National Alliance on Mental Illness partners with PTSD911 Filmmakers

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) partners with PTSD911 Filmmakers to help produce the new documentary about first responders and mental health.

EMMITSBURG, MD, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Weaver, Producer/Director at ConjoStudios, LLC and Director of PTSD911 documentary is pleased to announce that the National Alliance on Mental Illness has joined as a partner for PTSD911. In a statement of their letter of support, Katrina Gay, NAMI's Chief Development officer says, "NAMI supports the goal of 'PTSD911' in promoting awareness with the hope of removing stigma, as well as ensuring that first responders know that resources exist to build resilience and improve lives. NAMI thanks Mr. Weaver for his dedication to this critical topic, and hopes that this film will inspire action and conversations that change lives. NAMI stands with our front line public safety professionals; they are not alone."

In addition to their letter of support, (read it on the PTSD911 web site) NAMI is providing a grant of $5,000 in support of the partnership. We look forward to working with NAMI as production on the film progresses, and we hope to partner with NAMI chapters nationwide to host screening events to help raise awareness and bring people together. I want to personally thank Christina Bott, NAMI's Director of Public Safety & Health Care Initiatives for her efforts on this partnership.

PTSD911 is a documentary film that explores the struggle of emergency first responders who battle the demons of post-traumatic stress but are often afraid of the very real threat of losing their job if they ask for help. The film is currently in production and Weaver and his team hope to have it completed by Spring, 2022. For more information about PTSD911 Documentary or the view the film trailer, visit www.ptsd911movie.com

For more information about NAMI, visit www.NAMI.org.

