Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,291 in the last 365 days.

"PTSD911" Wins Best Documentary at 2024 Maryland International Film Festival

PTSD911 Best Documentary Statue

PTSD911 Wins Best Documentary at Maryland International Film Festival

The "Best Documentary" award validates the film that has been described as a "Must-see" for all first responders.

HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "PTSD911," a powerful exploration of the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder on first responders, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Documentary at the 2024 Maryland International Film Festival. The announcement was made during the festival's awards ceremony held on Saturday, March 23, in Hagerstown, MD.

Competing against 26 other compelling documentaries in its category, "PTSD911" stood out for its poignant storytelling, gripping visuals, and emotional depth. The film delves into the often-overlooked struggles faced by firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and 9-1-1 dispatchers, shedding light on the toll their work takes on their mental health and personal lives.

Director Conrad Weaver expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Winning Best Documentary at the Maryland International Film Festival is a tremendous honor for our team. We set out to create a film that would not only inform but also inspire action and empathy for those battling PTSD in our emergency services community. This award validates the importance of our message and the need for greater support for our first responders."

Weaver continued, "Our hope with 'PTSD911' was to humanize the experiences of those on the front lines of emergency response, to show the world the challenges they face, and to encourage conversations about mental health and wellness within this vital community. Receiving this award reinforces our commitment to raising awareness and advocating for the well-being of our first responders."

"PTSD911" features intimate interviews with first responders, mental health professionals, and advocates, offering viewers a profound glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of those grappling with PTSD. Through its raw and honest portrayal, the film aims to destigmatize mental health issues within the first responder community and spark conversations about the need for comprehensive support and resources.

The Maryland International Film Festival celebrates outstanding cinematic achievements from around the globe, showcasing a diverse array of films across various genres. The festival provides a platform for filmmakers to share their stories and connect with audiences, fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange.

For more information about "PTSD911" and upcoming screenings, visit www.ptsd911movie.com.

Contact: Conrad Weaver, Director 
Phone: (301) 606-7794  
Email: conrad@conjostudios.com

[END]

Conrad Weaver
ConjoStudios LLC
+1 3016067794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

PTSD911 Promotional Trailer

You just read:

"PTSD911" Wins Best Documentary at 2024 Maryland International Film Festival

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more