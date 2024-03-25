"PTSD911" Wins Best Documentary at 2024 Maryland International Film Festival

PTSD911 Wins Best Documentary at Maryland International Film Festival

The "Best Documentary" award validates the film that has been described as a "Must-see" for all first responders.

HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "PTSD911," a powerful exploration of the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder on first responders, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Documentary at the 2024 Maryland International Film Festival. The announcement was made during the festival's awards ceremony held on Saturday, March 23, in Hagerstown, MD.

Competing against 26 other compelling documentaries in its category, "PTSD911" stood out for its poignant storytelling, gripping visuals, and emotional depth. The film delves into the often-overlooked struggles faced by firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and 9-1-1 dispatchers, shedding light on the toll their work takes on their mental health and personal lives.

Director Conrad Weaver expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Winning Best Documentary at the Maryland International Film Festival is a tremendous honor for our team. We set out to create a film that would not only inform but also inspire action and empathy for those battling PTSD in our emergency services community. This award validates the importance of our message and the need for greater support for our first responders."

Weaver continued, "Our hope with 'PTSD911' was to humanize the experiences of those on the front lines of emergency response, to show the world the challenges they face, and to encourage conversations about mental health and wellness within this vital community. Receiving this award reinforces our commitment to raising awareness and advocating for the well-being of our first responders."

"PTSD911" features intimate interviews with first responders, mental health professionals, and advocates, offering viewers a profound glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of those grappling with PTSD. Through its raw and honest portrayal, the film aims to destigmatize mental health issues within the first responder community and spark conversations about the need for comprehensive support and resources.

The Maryland International Film Festival celebrates outstanding cinematic achievements from around the globe, showcasing a diverse array of films across various genres. The festival provides a platform for filmmakers to share their stories and connect with audiences, fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange.

For more information about "PTSD911" and upcoming screenings, visit www.ptsd911movie.com.

Contact: Conrad Weaver, Director

Phone: (301) 606-7794

Email: conrad@conjostudios.com

