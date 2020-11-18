Joi Sumpton and Shannon Jackson Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Joi Sumpton, created Step ‘n Wash . Shannon Jackson, RN, PHN, CLC, BSN, MAOM and motivational speaker
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
I strongly believe in the Laws of Attraction. I listen to podcasts about manifesting success at the start of every day. I believe in the power of mindset. I did not finish college and was constantly told that only people who go to college will be successful. I worked hard, saved money and wanted to start my own successful business. I knew I could do it. It took seven years before I was profitable, but it happened.
I used to work every day and felt that if I wasn’t working, I wasn’t trying hard enough. I soon realized that you can’t be fully productive if you’re exhausted. I now mark two days off every month on a calendar where I don’t do work of any kind on those two days. I call them ‘Joi days’ and I only do things that are for me.
I exercise every day for at least 30 minutes while listening to podcasts on positive thinking and the Law of Attraction.
I’m lucky to work from home, and take small breaks during the work day to work in the garden and gather my thoughts. The beauty of planting flowers and listening to the birds helps me to relax and enjoy being in nature.
I’ve learned that if I’m starting to feel afraid or anxious, I should immediately write down all the things that I’m grateful for. I’ve read that when you do this your body can’t be anxious while your brain is focusing on things that you’re grateful for. I also find it helpful to list 5 things that I’m grateful for in the morning and another 5 at night before bed.
If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?
If I could start a movement, I would like teachers to talk to children at a young age about the power of their mind. It may be a bit cliché, but I believe that people can accomplish anything that they set their mind to. I know that most teenagers are not very happy and would benefit from learning that they do have control over their life and ultimately their happiness. One of the most popular classes at Yale University is The Science of Well Being.
Shannon Jackson, RN, PHN, CLC, BSN, MAOM and motivational speaker
Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?
Because I was not familiar with the podcasting world when I started, I relied heavily on what others were telling me. What I should do, or not do. As I blindly trusted during this earlier period without really doing my own research to have a clear and definitive business plan. This was one of my biggest mistakes in launching LYLWL. And I paid heavily for it by loss of money, time, and a lot of stress in between. So, what did I learn from this experience?
Do my own research.
Develop a strategic business plan, which will include a SWOT analysis: Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threat
Build a core team who will not only champion and reflect my organization’s vision, but have the wherewithal through skill and talent to help execute my plan.
None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
There is no one person. I am blessed to have a small core team that has been instrumental in helping my LYLWL brand and overall platform to get off to a great start. It truly has been a small village effort and I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the entire LYLWL team. Each of them has played a critical role in the 2020 launch of LYLWL. A special ‘Thank You’ to them all:
Larry my husband, Shanell my daughter and son Cravon, Lerhonda executive assistant, Barry video/editing manager, David photographer, Tany PR, Trina customized LYLWL designs, Joe music producer, Candour Tech Solutions on digital marketing, and Rodney Jon make-up artist.
