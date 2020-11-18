St. Johnsbury Barracks Crash
CASE#: 20A405848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 1723 hours
STREET: US Route 302
TOWN: Topsham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Darling Dr.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stephen Saldi
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on US Route 302 in the Town of Topsham. Stephen Saldi , 45 of West Topsham, was driving west when a deer ran into roadway in front of his vehicle. Saldi was not injured in the crash. There was extensive front end damage to his vehicle. Saldi was not able to avoid a collision with the deer and was not issued for any violation of motor vehicle law.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y/(X)N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
