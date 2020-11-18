Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A405848                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 1723 hours

STREET: US Route 302

TOWN: Topsham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Darling Dr.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephen Saldi

AGE: 45    

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on US Route 302 in the Town of Topsham. Stephen Saldi , 45 of West Topsham, was driving west when a deer ran into roadway in front of his vehicle. Saldi was not injured in the crash. There was extensive front end damage to his vehicle. Saldi was not able to avoid a collision with the deer and was not issued for any violation of motor vehicle law.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y/(X)N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)

 

