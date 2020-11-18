St. Johnsbury Barracks Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A405848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 1723 hours

STREET: US Route 302

TOWN: Topsham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Darling Dr.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephen Saldi

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on US Route 302 in the Town of Topsham. Stephen Saldi , 45 of West Topsham, was driving west when a deer ran into roadway in front of his vehicle. Saldi was not injured in the crash. There was extensive front end damage to his vehicle. Saldi was not able to avoid a collision with the deer and was not issued for any violation of motor vehicle law.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y/(X)N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)