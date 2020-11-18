NOT TO BE MISSED: A ONE-OF-KIND HOLIDAY FASHION SOIREE SET FOR DECEMBER 12, 2020

NETWORKING - SHOPPING - MUSIC - MIMOSAS - LITE BITES & MORE

The Goddess is within all women, seek her, be her.” — LaKecia Edwards Walker

NOT TO BE MISSED: A ONE-OF-A-KIND HOLIDAY FASHION SOIREE SET FOR DECEMBER 12, 2020



NETWORKING-SHOPPING-MUSIC-MIMOSAS- LITE BITES & MUCH MORE



Simply Ke’Say Boutique is thrilled to announce the much anticipated Multi City Tour “Confession of a Goddess” Pop Up Shop Fashion Tour. “It is an honor to have our first stop in the ATL”, says LaKecia Edwards Walker, CEO.

“This pop-up shop is like no other”, says LaKecia as she methodically explains her mission; “Empower women to unlock their Inner Goddess by merging fashion and empowerment on the runway. The Inner Goddess is in all women”. My goal as a Goddess is to become the catalyst to guide others to their Goddess.

LaKecia’s skills as a fashion Diva Extraordinaire is extradentary global to say the least, she buys her collection designs from Europe, Africa, South America, and the United States. Her fashions sense and style show femininity and strength along with quality. Her events are infused with sophistication, class and style. This will be one to remember. Mrs. Walker is extremely busy, but she always finds time to give back to her community. One of her pet projects, P.O.T.M.F.C., in which, she spearheads a collaborative partnership dedicated to preventing and bringing awareness to homelessness.

This event is scheduled for December 12, 2020, 11AM to 4PM, located 1039 Grant Street, Southwest (The Beacon) in the Bailey Room. Admission is free to the public. Vendors contact us via email: simplykesayboutique@gmail.com or by phone ,(904) 707-1725 - Links: http://www.facebookcom/simplykesayboutique http://www.instagram.com/simplykesayboutique http://www.facebook.com/confessionsofagoddess http://www.instagram.com/confessionsofagoddess www.simplykesayboutique.com www.confessionsofagoddess.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmcRbDAongTQ1onB3OsxUw . For interviews and press kits contact: PHICO Consulting Group – J. Jones (561) 376-9817.

Founded in 2015, Simply Ke’Say Boutique was created out of Mrs. Walker’s love of fashion. After spending years working for Corporate America, LaKecia decided to follow her passion and became an entrepreneur and launched an online boutique and in 2016 she opened her brick and mortar shop in the Historical Springfield area of Jacksonville, Florida. She is using her Fashion platform to raise the consciousness of women to see their Inner Goddess. To date, The Elite Tours Attendee Demographics show 28% are single and 59% married; 65% are female and the average age is 36; 38% are in graduate studies and 6% are full time students while 64% are employed full time and another 21% are self-employed and 17% earned 70k+ - .” With those types of numbers, it was time to take the show on the road”, says LaKecia. Mrs. Walker also has a Celebrity Envoy, Lisa Wu of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Hollywood Divas.