Liberty Laser Solutions Now Part of VARStreet’s Distributor Catalog
VARStreet’s expanding list of IT and office supply distributors now includes Liberty Laser Solutions.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc is a leading business management application in the IT VAR industry. Their modules include an advanced sales quoting solution, an eCommerce application designed for the VAR business, a free CRM and an aggregated catalog of over 7 million products from over 45 IT and office supplies distributors in the United States and Canada.
VARStreet has not only undergone a massive rebrand recently but also introduced new eCommerce stores based on React Technology. Amidst all the enhancements to all their modules they also are constantly integrating with new distributors to become an all-encompassing and a one-stop solution for IT and office supply VARs.
As part of this on-going expansion, Liberty Laser Solutions has now been added to VARStreet's list of distributor connections.
“If you are a value-added reseller of IT and office supply products, you need not look beyond VARStreet”, said Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director of VARStreet Inc. “Our constant endeavour is to innovate, build and upgrade our software stack to take away the mundane from your daily tasks and to arm you with productivity tools to carry out processes efficiently and gain maximum results from our solutions”.
Liberty Laser Solutions is one of the top toner remanufacturing companies in the United States. VARStreet customers can now partner with them and auto-sync the Liberty product catalog to their VARStreet application. Liberty resellers too can now look at VARStreet as their business management software to enhance overall business processes and give their businesses a technological boost.
VARStreet’s modules integrate with all popularly used ERP, accounting, PSA and CRM software so that businesses have a unified approach to selling and increased visibility into their processes.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
