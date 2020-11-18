Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,781 in the last 365 days.

Derby/Arrest ***ADDED LAST NAME***

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson                             

STATION: Derby, VT                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Commons Drive, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Eldridge                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: Price Chopper Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/2020 at approximately 1352 hours, Vermont State

Police investigated a theft at the Price Chopper in Derby, VT. After the initial

report, Newport City Police assisted troopers with locating Jennifer Eldridge,

40, of Newport. Eldridge was issued a citation into Orleans County Court for

Retail Theft.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2021 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT TAKEN

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confi

You just read:

Derby/Arrest ***ADDED LAST NAME***

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.