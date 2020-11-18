Derby/Arrest ***ADDED LAST NAME***
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson
STATION: Derby, VT
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Commons Drive, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jennifer Eldridge
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Price Chopper Store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/2020 at approximately 1352 hours, Vermont State
Police investigated a theft at the Price Chopper in Derby, VT. After the initial
report, Newport City Police assisted troopers with locating Jennifer Eldridge,
40, of Newport. Eldridge was issued a citation into Orleans County Court for
Retail Theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT TAKEN
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confi