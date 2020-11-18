Derby/Arrest ***ADDED LAST NAME***

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson

STATION: Derby, VT

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Commons Drive, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jennifer Eldridge

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Price Chopper Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/2020 at approximately 1352 hours, Vermont State

Police investigated a theft at the Price Chopper in Derby, VT. After the initial

report, Newport City Police assisted troopers with locating Jennifer Eldridge,

40, of Newport. Eldridge was issued a citation into Orleans County Court for

Retail Theft.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT TAKEN

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confi