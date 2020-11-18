Powur Announces It Is Now a Certified B Corp
Solar company caps an extraordinary year by confirming its dedication to people and planetDEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powur has joined the elite ranks of Certified B Corps demonstrating its dedication to sustainable business practices as well as to sustainable energy. Certified B Corps are for-profit companies that take on additional accountability in business transparency, and social and environmental responsibility in their business decisions. They are required to weigh the consequences of their decision making on their communities, environments, employees, and other stakeholders.
“By meeting Certified B Corp requirements, Powur has proven it is committed to positively impacting the world while earning a profit,” said CEO Jonathan Budd. “We passed a rigorous examination of our corporate practices, business model, products, and services. Powur’s mission of accelerating the adoption of clean energy fits perfectly with B Labs’ goal of ‘using business as a force for good,’ and achieving this milestone will help us continue our trajectory of unprecedented growth and expansion.”
With its new designation, Powur will attract both solar customers and talent who want to lock arms with a company that’s dedicated to doing well by doing good. Customers can continue to expect Powur to provide top-notch service and products at the best prices, while employees will enjoy being part of a mission-based company that has the backing of the Certified B Corp vetting process.
“Powur is finishing 2020 strong, and we’re well-positioned to attract top talent and help homeowners nationwide save money on energy in 2021 and beyond,” Mr. Budd continued. “This certification will help us accomplish our future goals and become known as the obvious choice in clean energy.”
Powur provides clean, reliable energy at significantly lower costs than the electric company, with a service-first model where our customers know we are always there for their needs. The Powur platform enables consultants to transform their passion for clean energy into income as they work with customers to help them gain control over their energy usage, save money, and lower their carbon footprint. In 2020, Powur was named an Inc 5000 fastest-growing private company. For more information, visit www.powur.com, or visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
