Powur Expands Its Revolutionary Solar “Cost-of-Goods” Model In Colorado, Nevada, and the Carolinas.
EINPresswire.com/ -- In Powur’s continuing pursuit of becoming one of the largest solar companies in the U.S., it has added four more states in which it will operate as a general contractor. Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Nevada homeowners can now work with Powur throughout the solar conversion process and take advantage of the savings that solar energy offers.
“Everything we do is data-driven, and we’re learning that we can scale up and reach more homeowners,” said CEO Jonathan Budd. “We’ve been on a hiring spree this quarter to meet our rate of growth and our customers’ needs. With our cost-of-goods pricing and decentralized teams, we are strategically going after states where we think we can do the most business and deliver the best products and services to homeowners.”
Powur’s cost-of-goods pricing almost always means it has the solar industry’s lowest prices. Customers can choose from high-end or budget-friendly modules, batteries, and inverters, apply for local and federal solar incentives, and choose from a wide array of financing options. Most importantly, they’ll get top-notch guidance, care, and service from every Powur solar professional working on their project.
“Our motto is ‘nail it, then scale it,’ and the data is showing that our strategy has been working very well in our current markets,” Mr. Budd continued. “Now we’re scaling it by offering our lower-priced, service-oriented approach to thousands more homeowners who want to save money on their energy bills while doing something good for the environment.”
Powur, a certified B Corp, provides clean, reliable energy at significantly lower costs than the electric company, with a service-first model where our customers know we are always there for their needs. The Powur platform enables consultants to transform their passion for clean energy into income as they work with customers to help them gain control over their energy usage, save money, and lower their carbon footprint. In 2020, Powur was named an Inc 5000 fastest-growing private company. For more information, visit www.powur.com, or visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
