Powur Innovates a Game-Changing Solar Business Model, Expands Into New Territories
The company has grown 1,388% in 12 months setting a new standard in renewable energyDEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powur, a six-year-old solar company, has innovated a cost-of-goods business model that has caused sales to skyrocket 1,388% from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 and is currently installing an average of 5MW per month. Powur has nailed a formula for success that has been duplicated in states across the U.S. and is now expanding into the solar-friendly states of New Jersey and Arizona.
Powur’s cost-of-goods model keeps material costs low allowing solar professionals to offer the most competitive pricing. It’s also similar to a gig-economy platform where solar professionals have everything at their fingertips on their smartphone or tablet to help customers choose the best system for their budget, apply for financing, request proposals and contracts, and much more.
“From the outset, we’ve focused on how to innovate customer acquisition in solar to drive down costs and accelerate the adoption of solar energy,” said CEO Jonathan Budd. “We cracked the code on how to find new customers, and our new business model drove bigger-than-expected results. As we grow, we’re strategically adding new states to build our territory, so we’re excited to launch in New Jersey and Arizona this month.”
Powur is a licensed general contractor providing residential solar energy and battery storage to thousands of customers in California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and New Jersey, and is expected to be licensed in Nevada, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New Mexico, by the end of 2020.
“We’re committed to empowering our consultants to earn their livelihoods in an industry that is making a real difference, and in which they can use their passion and talent,” said Mr. Budd. “We’ll continue to expand our reach until we’ve made a quantifiable impact on how society produces energy.”
Powur provides clean, reliable energy at significantly lower costs than the electric company, with a service-first model where our customers know we are always there for their needs. The Powur platform enables consultants to transform their passion for clean energy into income as they work with customers to help them gain control over their energy usage, save money, and lower their carbon footprint. In 2020, Powur was named an Inc 5000 fastest-growing private company. For more information, visit www.powur.com, or visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
