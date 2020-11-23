TECHEXPO Top Secret will continue to produce its hiring events for Security-Cleared Professionals Virtually in 2021
The Nation’s premier producer of job fairs for IT, Engineering & Cyber Professionals with a Security-Clearance will stay virtual and expand to Colorado & Texas!
TECHEXPO Top Secret will continue to produce its hiring events for Security-Cleared Professionals Safely & Virtually in 2021 and expand to Colorado & Texas”NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHEXPO Top Secret, the Nation’s premier producer of professional job fairs for the defense & intelligence industry, has proudly announced that they are continuing to host their successful Virtual Hiring Events for Security-Cleared professionals throughout all of 2021. For over 25 years, TECHEXPO has consistently produced the leading cleared in-person hiring events for the most sought-after positions in IT, Engineering, Cyber Security, and a multitude of other industries.
During these unprecedented times, TECHEXPO understands the need for both job seekers and employers to be able to interview for open positions, all while practicing social distancing. Through these virtual Hiring Events, TECHEXPO is able to simulate a live in-person event by providing a safe way to interview from the comfort of each individual’s own home or office. The distinguishing feature that sets TECHEXPO apart from the rest of the industry is the ability for job seekers and recruiters to conduct full interviews via live video, in addition to text chat.
Bradford Rand, Founder & CEO of TECHEXPO Top Secret stated "Given the success of our Virtual events in the DC Metro Region, we have decided to expand our hiring events to Texas & Colorado. Our research indicates these areas are experiencing continued growth for security-cleared professionals with many of the major defense companies we currently work with, thus we are more than happy to assist in their recruitment process."
The first TECHEXPO Virtual hiring event for 2021 will be held on January 28th from 12 PM – 5 PM EDT for any level of active security clearance from.
The second TECHEXPO Virtual Hiring Event will be held on February 25th from 12PM – 4 PM EDT and will be for professionals with Polygraphs only.
Some of the top defense & technology companies have already confirmed their participation in these events, including Deloitte, L3Harris, Amazon Web Services, Boeing Intelligence & Analytics, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Technology Sector, AT&T Government Services, Leidos and many more! “We are thrilled that so many top tier companies continue to step up and participate in these virtual hiring events!” states Bradford Rand, CEO of TECHEXPO Top Secret.
The team at TECHEXPO also produces the Official Cyber Security Summit / www.cybersummitusa.com series throughout the nation where those conferences are also remaining virtual for 2021 and expanding to 4 new cities in the USA.
Companies looking to recruit security-cleared talent safely and efficiently can secure their virtual booth by contacting Bradford Rand, CEO of TECHEXPO, at BRand@TechExpoUSA.com / 212-655-4505 ext. 223.
Security-Cleared Professionals, Transitioning Military and or Veterans are encouraged to explore & interview for hundreds of jobs all across the country.
To view the growing list of companies recruiting and to register to attend as a job seeker, please visit www.TechExpoUSA.com
