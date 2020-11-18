Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Sales Agency in Wisconsin
Mlazgar Associates Expands Xicato’s Presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects in the Upper Midwestern United States
Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a partnership with Mlazgar Associates, a manufacturers' representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of lighting and controls products in Minnesota, the Dakotas, and Wisconsin. The recent introduction of Xicato's expansive portfolio of premium flexible linear lights, XFL, supported by Xicato's Smart Bluetooth wireless controls, continues to enjoy wide reception by customers and representative agencies. Mlazgar Associates is a full-service agency with decades of experience in both LED lighting and controls that is a natural fit for Xicato's expanding network of partnerships to help extend the brand into every phase of smart building projects in the midwestern region. Mlazgar Associates, one of the largest in the Midwest, has an agency business model built around very talented staff who are experienced and knowledgeable in the lighting industry with a true customer-first mindset.
— Mark Mlazgar, CEO of Mlazgar Associates
“Xicato has an enviable position in the industry for being known for unmatched quality of their energy efficient lighting solutions and award-winning wireless controls. The seamless integration of the Xicato solutions, as well as with key technology partners, offers a complete single source solution for our customers that is hard to beat,” said Mark Mlazgar, CEO of Mlazgar Associates. “We believe this partnership will grow rapidly as Xicato will no doubt continue to innovate and set standards for the lighting industry that other manufacturers can only strive towards. This is exactly the kind of company we are excited to represent.”
“It’s extremely important that lighting solutions in the smart building industry are renewable, reliable and sustainable, offering a long lifespan of use with consistent color quality that stands the test of time,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “Xicato’s differentiated portfolio of innovative lighting products that meets these criteria, paired with our Bluetooth wireless mesh technology, offers Mlazgar Associates a winning combination for today’s environmentally conscious customer base. We welcome the team at Mlazgar Associates to our growing network of partner representatives worldwide.”
About Mlazgar Associates:
For over 60 years, Mlazgar Associates has been representing top manufacturers in the Midwest. With over 60 associates representing over 200 lighting and controls lines in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota, Mlazgar Associates is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
April Mitchell, VP of Marketing Communications
Xicato Inc.
marketing@xicato.com
