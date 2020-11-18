Washington-Eastern Intersection Upgrade, Lane Closures Through March 2021 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) this month began a $1.45 million safety upgrade of the Washington and Eastern avenues interchange in Las Vegas. Muller Construction is the general contractor. Plans call for reconfiguring all four corners, including widening sidewalks from 10 feet to 15 feet, removing the right-turn pocket gores, and installing new overhead traffic poles to match the new lane alignments. The intersection averages 24,600 vehicles daily.

Two lanes of traffic along Eastern Avenue will remain open from 6:01 a.m. until 8:59 p.m. during construction, Sunday through Thursday, narrowing down to one lane each way overnight. Washington Avenue, meanwhile, will always maintain at least one lane of traffic. Construction is scheduled to finish by March 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit

nvroads .com or call 511 before driving.