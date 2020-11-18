Sign of Cooling in Real Estate Canada due to Home Sale Drop

buy homes in Vancouver

buy homes in Vancouver

MLS Listings Vancouver

MLS Listings Vancouver

The real estate market might cool down?

The market might cool down; however, it highly relies on the government's policy; eg: immigration policy - due to the covid-19; the border has been lockdown; what if the border re-open?”
— Ran Chen
RICHMOND, B.C, CANADA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sign of Cooling in Real Estate Canada due to Home Sale Drop

The Canadian Real Estate Association reported Monday; the national home's sales decline 0.7% in Oct.2020

Canadian home sales dropped for the first time since April, as the real estate rush of recent months wanes.

National homes sales declined 0.7 per cent in October from a month earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported Monday. Benchmark prices rose 1 per cent from September, bringing the gain from April to 7 per cent.

Thanks to the low-interest rate; Canada housing market boost over this summer and the sales reaches to the record high. But MLS Listings Vancouver data suggest real estate is cooling, as more property listings become available in some of the country’s largest cities. 

“The level of activity seen in the summer months was unsustainable and reflected aggressive utilization of pent-up demand; Now it’s back to reality for housing, and growth from here will be more consistent with overall economic growth. Therefore look for additional softening inactivity during the winter," said Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. 

The overall gain in supply was driven by listings in the Vancouver Area BC, Toronto and Ottawa. However, when we look at the real estate inventory, it only has 2.5 months inventory nationwide. 

Real estate agent point of view: The market might cool down; however, it highly relies on the government's policy; eg: immigration policy - due to the covid-19; the border has been lockdown; what if the border re-open; new immigrants will come and buy homes in Vancouver or other major cities in Canada again

Ran Chen
BuyProperties BC
+1 778-858-2876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sign of Cooling in Real Estate Canada due to Home Sale Drop

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ran Chen
BuyProperties BC
+1 778-858-2876
Company/Organization
ZnL Blanket
5-7140 RAILWAY AVENUE
Richmond, British Columbia, V7C 3J8
Canada
+1 778-639-0999
Visit Newsroom
About

ZNL Bedding is owned by Pearl River Investment Ltd. During all these years, we only focus on one thing - sourcing the best quality products for consumers. Weighted Blanket, Bamboo Duvet Covers, pillows, and Goose Down Blanket, all in one place. We provide an one-stop shop for our customers - bedding decoration shop. Quality excellence is the foundation of the management of our business and the keystone of our aim for customer satisfaction. Therefore, it is Pearl River Investment Ltd. policy to consistently provide services and products that meet customer requirements and exceed their expectations. Client Focus - It is always for some companies to say, hard to do. In ZNL Bedding Shop we really execute. Satisfaction Guarantee.

Weighted Blanket, Duvet Cover Bedding Canada

More From This Author
Sign of Cooling in Real Estate Canada due to Home Sale Drop
China SEO Marketing Agency Increases Small Businesses Sales
Buying and Selling a Home during the Pandemic - BuyProperties BC
View All Stories From This Author