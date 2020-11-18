FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, NOV. 17, 2020 CONTACT: Jagathi Kamalakanthan, agronomist NCDA&CS Agronomic Services Division 919-733-2655 User-friendly upgrades made to online sample submission forms for soil and nematode testing RALEIGH – The NCDA&CS Agronomic Services Division recently released user-friendly upgrades for forms used to submit samples to the soil and nematode labs via the Public Access to Laboratory Information Management System at https://www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/pals/. All samples submitted to the Agronomic Services labs must have a sample information form listing grower name and contact information and sample-specific information including sample IDs and crop codes. Completing this information form is time consuming, especially if done by hand; and handwriting can be difficult to read. “These upgrades have come in response to customer requests,” said Jagathi Kamalakanthan, agronomist for the soil lab. “Years ago, the lab provided on-line data entry through the PALS website and it was used quite often by growers and consultants. In recent years, there were inquiries about on-line submission through Excel spreadsheet uploads since spreadsheets are often used for farm data management.” PALS users will find the new upgrades under the Utilities setting. After login, clients with established accounts will find an Excel template called “Sample Submission Template.” In a few, quick easy steps, sample information can be submitted. “We believe this is a great time saver and will be beneficial to all our growers with large sample submissions. It will also better safeguard against any potential errors that may occur due to illegible handwriting, and help our data entry staff, too,” Kamalakanthan said. Using this format, growers can upload all information required for sample analysis of up to 180 samples and then print information forms required to accompany samples when submitted. Users are encouraged to save their files for future reference and for use in following years. For homeowners with a few samples, traditional on-line submission is encouraged. For its use, instructions are found at https://www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/documents/OnlineDataEntryandPaymentPALSJuly2018withcomments.pdf For clients who prefer not to do online submissions, a fillable soil information form is available at https://www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/documents/2020_soil_info_sheetversion_Fillable_Final.pdf. This can be used rather than handwriting information on the sample information form. As a reminder, the Agronomic Services building is closed to the public, but the work inside continues with improvements made due to COVID-19. Sample delivery and supplies can be found on the loading dock at the Agronomic Services lab at 4300 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, where customer parking is clearly designated. At the dock, clients will find signage to direct and help them depending on their needs. Social distancing is required of all employees. A kiosk safeguarded with plastic is in use for an added layer of protection. “We are providing our clients with a safe atmosphere so we can continue to deliver our services,” Kamalakanthan said. Contact the Agronomic Services lab at 919-733-2655 if you have questions or need more information. -30-1