Now hiring: NCDA&CS hosts on-site job fairs seeking seasonal workers to grade peanuts in Eastern NC

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting a series of job fairs across eastern North Carolina to hire seasonal workers to grade peanuts during the upcoming harvest season. These job fairs are an opportunity for individuals seeking short-term employment to play a critical role in the state’s agricultural sector.

“These seasonal jobs are a great fit for students, retirees or anyone looking to earn extra income,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Peanut grading is a vital part of maintaining the integrity of one of North Carolina’s top crops, and we encourage anyone interested to come out and learn more.”

Peanut inspectors and aides are essential to ensuring the quality and safety of North Carolina’s peanut crop. The work is hands-on, rewarding and offers a unique look into the state’s peanut industry. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and no prior experience is required. Training will be provided. Starting pay is $15.50-$16 per hour, and work is Monday through Saturday with opportunities for overtime.

Job Fair Locations & Dates:

July 14 – Cooperative Grading Service, 901 E. Blvd., Williamston

July 15 – Ahoskie Fire Department, 301 S. MLK Drive, Ahoskie

July 16 – Town of Weldon, 109 Washington Ave., Weldon

July 17 – Chowan County Extension, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton

July 18 – Lorenzo Carmon Auditorium, 201 St. Andrew St., Tarboro

July 21 – Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown

July 22 – Lenoir County Extension, 1791 NC Hwy. 11, Kinston

July 22 – 4-County Peanut Station, 232 Westpark Drive, Warsaw

July 24 – Town of Enfield, 121 SE Railroad St., Enfield

July 25 – Bertie County Extension, 107 Lancaster St., Windsor

July 28 – Northampton County Extension, 9495 NC Hwy. 305, Jackson

July 29 – Cooperative Grading Service, 901 E. Blvd., Williamston

Each job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with NCDA&CS staff on-site to assist with applications, answer questions and provide details about job duties, training and compensation. Positions will be available in multiple counties throughout eastern North Carolina during the peanut harvest, which typically runs from late August through November.

For more information, visit www.ncagr.gov or contact the NCDA&CS Cooperative Grading Service at 252-792-1672.

