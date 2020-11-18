WBE and WOSB Certifications Granted for BITTYLAB, LLC
BITTYLAB, LLC is WBE and WOSB Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National CouncilNEW YORK, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BITTYLAB, LLC, a business specializing in feeding devices for infants with GER (gastroesophageal reflux,) is proud to announce the national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization – New York, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“We are very proud to receive the WBE and WOSB certification which will help Bittylab advance into the health and medical fields,” said, Priska Diaz, M.S. Founder & CEO of Bittylab. With humble beginnings, Bittylab started at Priska’s kitchen table with her hand-made prototype after her baby began to show high symptoms of GER. Fast forward ten years, her invention is an innovative air-free feeding device for babies suffering from severe gas, colic, recurrent spit-up, GER, and diagnosed GERD. A pilot clinical study showed that 75% of babies no longer met the clinical criteria for GER after using Bare [:registered:] Air-free for two weeks. Bare [:registered:] Air-free launched nationwide in 2016 and is available for purchase at BuyBuy Baby and bittylab.com/shop. Published in major news outlets, Bittylab is one of the few Latina-led and founded MedTech startups in the US.
WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization – New York is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
About BITTYLAB:
Bittylab, LLC, is a WBE & WOSB-Certified, NY-based MedTech start-up that designs and develops feeding products for infants with GER, GERD, and feeding complications such as gas, colic, and recurrent spit-ups. Our technology is Bare [:registered:] air-free feeding system, which provides AIR-FREE milk, in an UPRIGHT position & lets baby CONTROL the FLOW/PACE of feeding
