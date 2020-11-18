Innova Solutions launches a SaaSOps practice partnering with leading SaaSOps solution provider BetterCloud

The SaaSOps practice creates a unique opportunity for clients to discover, manage, and secure their entire portfolio of SaaS applications

BetterCloud's SaaSOps platform enables us to provide value-added SaaS services and help clients rationalize and optimize their SaaS portfolio to minimize overhead and lower costs.” — Brian Amirian, Chief Technology Officer, Innova Solutions

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions (Innova, an ACS Solutions company), a leading provider of digital services, cloud optimization, and migration, today announced the formation of a partnership with BetterCloud, a leader in SaaS Operations (SaaSOps) for managing and securing the digital workplace.

By coupling BetterCloud’s SaaSOps platform with Innova's ability to deliver business value through world-class SaaS professional and managed services, this partnership creates a unique opportunity for clients to discover, manage, and secure their entire portfolio of SaaS applications. Innova will resell and distribute BetterCloud as its preferred SaaSOps solution combined with Innova’s value-added cloud enablement services to accelerate and optimize our clients’ cloud journey.

Forrester Research recently published a report on October 22, 2020 titled “Best Practices For Software-As-A-Service Operations - The Need For SaaS Operations Is High, Yet Enterprise Maturity Is Lacking”. The report states that SaaS is becoming an ever-increasing percentage of installed software functionality. Forrester says that, in fact, SaaS makes up a significant portion of total product revenue spend in major application categories — 88% of desktop and collaboration apps, 83% of e-purchasing, and 76% of Customer Relationship Management.

Furthermore, the report states: “As support responsibilities for SaaS solutions are shared between the customer and the SaaS vendor, how a vendor handles each operational function differs for each supplier/application. This creates inconsistencies in operations and a great burden for IT teams in supporting the SaaS portfolio as a whole. … I&O professionals are facing a time of transition as conventional guideposts in process management and governance give way to new models such as resilience engineering. With the increasing complexity represented by the growing SaaS estate, SaaS operations must be part of this shift. ...only AI and automation can help deal with the scale of new demands and the increasing threat landscape. I&O pros must borrow from what they’ve learned from DevOps.”

“Our SaaSOps practice caters to the SaaS-related challenges our enterprise clients face. The partnership with BetterCloud allows us to provide value-added services such as SaaS discovery and assessment, automation of user lifecycle management, and improved SaaS security with trigger inputs and automated workflow,” said Brian Amirian, Innova Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Cloud and Workplace Services. “The platform also enables us to help clients rationalize and optimize their SaaS portfolio to minimize overhead and lower costs.”

“Our new partnership allows BetterCloud to augment Innova’s impressive portfolio of cloud optimization and managed services,” said Shreyas Sadalgi, BetterCloud Chief Business Strategy Officer. “By partnering the industry’s comprehensive SaaS Management Platform with one of the industry’s most comprehensive SaaS management service providers, our clients and customers will gain a competitive advantage as they move to the cloud.”

Organizations undergoing rapid digital transformation and SaaS adoption can learn more about how Innova’s SaaSOps practice can solve challenges around automation of onboarding and offboarding, identity & access, data protection, regulatory compliance and spend management of SaaS applications: https://www.innovasolutions.com/saasops.

About Innova Solutions

From cloud transformation to data services to managed IT operations, Innova Solutions, an American CyberSystems, Inc. (ACS Solutions) company, provides a broad array of proven, tested, cost-effective, and enterprise scale technologies and services that leverage latest technology and delivery models to deliver high value in the cloud, in the data center, and across complex interconnected environments. For more information, please visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/saasops

About ACS Solutions

ACS Solutions solves complex business challenges with innovative technology solutions that are driven by technical skill, business acumen, and passion. ACS Solutions is a global provider of information technology solutions and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Solutions has served Fortune 1000 companies globally for over 20 years. The company employs more than 17,000 employees and consultants worldwide, from offices and development centers across the United States and abroad. ACS Solutions provides complex IT solutions with technical skill, business acumen, and passion. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud’s leading SaaSOps platform enables IT professionals to discover, manage, and secure their growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations such as Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45,000 IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, California and Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.