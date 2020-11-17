VERSANT POWER CUSTOMERS TO SEE LOWER ELECTRIC SUPPLY RATES IN 2021

November 17, 2020

MPUC Sets Standard Offer Electricity Rates for 2021; Rates Decrease for Second Year

Hallowell, Maine - Residential and business customers of Versant Power will pay lower rates for electricity supply in 2021, as a result of the Maine Public Utilities Commission's competitive bid process for setting Standard Offer Supply prices.

The decrease amounts to a 10 percent reduction in the supply portion for residential and small business customers. This equates to a 3.6 percent reduction in the total residential customer bill, which averages 500 kWh monthly. This amounts to a monthly savings of $3.41, or $40.95 annually. A monthly bill of $94.08 month would decrease to $90.67 a month.

Medium Class customers will see an average decrease of 12 percent in the supply portion of their bill, meaning a medium-sized business using 20,000 kWh a month will see savings of $2,000 annually.

"We are pleased that prices have decreased again this year, as many Maine residents are finding it hard to make ends meet and businesses struggle to keep their doors open due to impacts of the pandemic," Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II said. These decreases reflect electricity supply and demand conditions in New England and their impact on wholesale energy markets.

These decreases do not apply to customers who purchase their own electricity supply in the market. Those who do not purchase electricity from a supplier of their choosing will receive Standard Offer Supply by default.

Multiple bidders submitted sealed proposals in the Commissions annual competitive process for setting Standard Offer Electricity Supply Prices. The Standard Offer accounts for approximately 60 percent of sales in Versant Powers service area and about 34 percent of the customer bill.

The pricing for Versant Power customers affects only those customers who receive Standard Offer Supply Service. Standard Offer Suppliers for Versant Power-Maine Public District Residential/Small Business Class and Medium Business Class were awarded multi-year contracts last year. Those prices will be calculated and released on November 19, 2020.

For Versant Power-Bangor Hydro District Medium Business Customers, the new prices vary by month, averaging 6.24 cents kWh. Versant Power medium-class businesses in the Bangor Hydro District will see an average 12% decrease annually in the supply portion of their bill.

Prices for Versant Power large business customers-Bangor Hydro District will be indexed to market prices and set in advance of each month, as was done last year for large business standard offer service. Versant Power large business customers in the Maine Public District will see a decrease from 8.5 cents per kWh to 7.9 cents per kWh, a decrease of 6.1 percent in the supply portion of their bill.

The names of the suppliers selected for Versant Power will be released in two weeks, allowing time for power supply arrangements to be finalized. For more information on standard offer service prices: http://www.maine.gov/mpuc/electricity/standardofferrates/index.html

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov Facebook.com/MainePUC