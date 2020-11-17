Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Moscow Elementary School Connects with Families Through Video

As the holiday season approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues present ongoing challenge for school communities across the country, the staff at Moscow Elementary School in MSAD 13/RSU 83 have strived to find creative ways to share with parents and community members. In a recent effort, the staff created this heart warming video featuring students in Kindergarten through 4th grade holding up signs saying what they are thankful for this year and they have shared it with the surrounding community.

It is a wonderful reminder of how important positive relationships are, both between schools and the committees they serve but also between students and the people around them.

Enjoy!

This video was submitted Sandra MacArthur, Superintendent of MSAD 13/RSU 83 as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea, email it to Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.

