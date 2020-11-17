Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,722 in the last 365 days.

NDOT Announces Lane/Ramp Closures at Interstate 80/USA Parkway Intersection on Nov. 18

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane and ramp closures will be in place on the USA Parkway near Interstate 80 Nov. 18 as the Nevada Department of Transportation completes repairs to a raised concrete median damaged in a crash.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18:

  • The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to USA Parkway will be closed, with a nearby detour available via the Patrick interchange and Waltham Way.
  • Speed limits on westbound I-80 will be reduced to 55mph near the USA Parkway interchange.
  • Lane reductions will take place on both directions of USA Parkway near the I-80 interchange. One lane will remain available in each direction of the USA Parkway.
  • Traffic flaggers will be in place at the top of I-80 ramps to USA Parkway to safely direct traffic.

Drivers traveling between the USA Parkway and I-80 should anticipate moderate travel delays. Motorists are reminded to drive safely in road work zones; following all traffic control signage and personnel.  

The first phase of the repairs took place on Nov. 4 as crews prepared the median for new concrete.

State road information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

You just read:

NDOT Announces Lane/Ramp Closures at Interstate 80/USA Parkway Intersection on Nov. 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.