VA recruiting volunteers for COVID-19 clinical trials

20-174

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 16, 2020

WASHINGTON —

As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the department announced today its nationwide effort to recruit volunteers for COVID-19 clinical trials at select VA facilities across the country.

More than 50 VA medical centers are participating in trials to test vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

“VA is eager to play a role in this important endeavor,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Volunteering for our trials is a way people can help our country more quickly find vaccines and treatments to end the pandemic and get life back to normal.”

VA’s volunteer list is open to Veterans and non-Veterans, 18 years old or older. Participation in any research study is strictly voluntary. Volunteers go through an informed-consent process that ensures they understand the risks and benefits to joining a study before they make the decision to participate.

Vaccines being studied by VA include candidates developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen. VA’s trials for COVID-19 treatments include remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies, Tocilizumab and others.

Sign up for VA’s volunteer list and get more information about VA’s COVID-19 clinical trials and research studies.

###