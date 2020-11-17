Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ROWLETT, TX, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers Jackson Announces online auction event for commercial land in Dallas County!

This 3.99 acre transitional commercial land is available in the Dallas County city of Rowlett. This 4 parcel commercial vacant land has visibility from President George Bush Highway. As a matter of fact the location of this Dallas County commercial land for sale is at the SW corner of Shady Lane and Liberty Grove.
Rowlett Land Full of Opportunity

Location, Location, Location! This commercial land in Dallas County has it All! Not only does this property have visibility from the President George Bush Highway, it also neighbors a developed shopping area! In fact, you can see the sign for Petsmart from the land! Along with Petsmart, there are many large name stores, including Ross, The Dollar Tree, Rack Room Shoes, Great Clips, and more. In fact, there’s even a Super Target within walking distance!

Learn more about this exciting event here:

https://myersjackson.com/dallas-county-commercial-land-for-sale/

Myers Jackson
Myers Jackson
+14694604848
411@jacksonmyers.com

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


