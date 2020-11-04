Myers Jackson Announces C & S Auto Auction Event in Granbury, Texas

The bidding process explained

Large estate auction in Granbury TX featuring collectibles, limos, trailers, box trucks, party supplies and MORE.

GRANBURY, TEXAS, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C & S Auto-Charles Johnson Estate Auction Granbury TX

Commercial Use Property available in estate auction along with contents.

Former Automotive Center, ready for immediate use, with larger roll doors and spacious bays. Office ready with reception and back office space. Drive up front parking with exceptional highway frontage.

Additional units may be leased for commercial business use. 16-the foot high commercial grade storage bays for lots of stuff, vehicles, shop use. Excellent rental potential with great cash flow.

Personal and business property will be sold with the building. Alignment equipment and BendPak lifts may be bought with the building only if you hurry. Buy with or without equipment while available. Bidding for personal property available at myersjackson.hibid.

Personal property includes vehicles, trailers, construction equipment and more! Auction will end this month. Myersjackson.com for more information on this HUGE estate auction.