Myers Jackson Announces Online Land Auction Event in Ellis County, TX

Land Auction Event in Ellis County, Texas!

Myers Jackson Announces Online Land Auction. Featuring 100+ acres in Palmer, Texas.

PALMER, TEXAS, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers Jackson Announced- Online Land Auction in Ellis County, TEXAS!

139 Acre Investment Property in Ellis County: Hunt, Farm, Play

Have you ever dreamed of owning a large piece of Texas land? This 139 acre investment property in Ellis County Texas is a prime investment piece of real estate. Even better? You can bid on it NOW! The hay pasture is fenced and ready for cattle grazing or hay production. Plenty of wooded property for that hunting blind or nature preserve for personal use. So, whether you want to use this land for farming, hunting, or playing- this is the land for you. This is an extremely exciting opportunity for the lucky winning bidder! Don't miss out on this online land auction!