Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Fair Board to Meet Nov. 18 via Teleconference

November 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include an update on fairs and shows, a review of after-activity reports, a call for FY22 grant applications, and a summary of the Maryland Association of Agricultural Fairs and Shows (MAAFS) annual convention.

Grant applications for FY22 will be published on the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board’s webpage following the meeting. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 15.

For more information, contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882.

