SuperDeker Announces Distribution Partnership with TSR Hockey
Written by: Robert Bettis
Grapevine, Texas: SuperDeker is proud to announce the SuperDeker off-ice hockey training system is available at TSR Hockey retail locations in New England. This is another milestone in our continued growth as a company. SuperDeker is a revolutionary off-ice training device that helps both new and experienced players develop their stickhandling abilities with patented technology that improves strength, timing, agility, and anticipation. With hundreds of positive reviews across multiple trusted sites, the SuperDeker is a proven part of every hockey player's off-ice training regimen.
TSR HOCKEY is the premiere hockey and lacrosse retailer in New England. Located in Salem, NH this organization prides itself on offering incredible customer service and a personalized buying experience for its community. TSR has a team of equipment experts passionate about the products they carry. They are dedicated to providing game-improving knowledge and gear to help players of all levels pursue their passion for hockey and lacrosse.
“We are proud that our SuperDeker product will be available on the shelves right next to quality brands like Bauer, CCM, and Warrior and we could not be more excited to add TSR to our list of retail partners. This is a great step for SuperDeker as we continue to expand our reach into the hockey training equipment and broaden the availability of the SuperDeker product to hockey communities across North America.” Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at Gambit Training Technologies.
About Gambit Training Technologies: Gambit Training Technologies is the owner of the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System, accessory line of products, and patents covering interactive sports training devices. Please go to https://superdeker.com/ for more information.
