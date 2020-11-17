Daiwa Hubble Massage Chair: Physical & Mental Health Benefits of Buying a Luxury Massage Chair
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner. Not many people will argue with the statement that, thus far, 2020 has been an extremely challenging year for most people, especially regarding the socio-economic, physical, and mental health aspects of an on-going and increasing COVID-19 pandemic. The global infection rate is racing to the 55 million mark, with over 1.32 million fatalities. The USA currently holds the dubious title of having the most infections and deaths for a single country, at 11.2 million infections and 251 271 deaths.
Thus, it is reasonable to assume that buying a luxury massage chair from the range of Daiwa Massage Chairs is an excellent idea.
Why?
As an aside, it is essential to order the massage chair early for the holidays to avoid shipping delays due to COVID-19. There are few things worse at this stage than having to wait until after the holidays for the shipment to arrive.
By answering this question, let’s look at the physical and mental health benefits of investing in a Daiwa Hubble Massage Chair.
1. Therapeutic compression massage
A therapeutic massage, as opposed to a deep tissue massage, is designed to reduce stress and relieve pain by manipulating the soft tissue and muscles in the body. It borrows techniques from the Swedish massage, sports massage, and deep tissue massage.
Juxtapositionally, a deep tissue massage is excellent at breaking down scar tissue and improving the blood circulation around the human body.
Consequently, therapeutic massage is designed to help the body relax, relieving the pain, including tension headaches, caused by permanently tense muscles due to the stresses around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hubble massage chair has 48 powerful airbags, located at the shoulders, arms, hips, calves, and feet, that inflate and deflate during the massage. It also has nine automatic programs, utilizing kneading, knocking, sync, tapping, Shiatzu, and rhythm massage techniques.
Three of these nine programs include massages such as,
• The Royal Treatment: A medium intensity massage designed to relieve soreness and tension
• Stress massage: A mild massage designed to encourage calmness and relaxation
• Refresh massage: A combination of therapeutic and deep tissue massage techniques, focusing on the back, waist, hip joint, and thigh muscles.
2. Reflexology
Reflexology is a specific massage-type that involves applying different amounts of pressure to the feet, hands, and ears. It is based on the theory that the feet, hands, and ears are connected to specific parts of the body and internal organs. In Chinese medicine, upon which reflexology is established, streams of “vital energy” flow through the human body. When one or more of these streams are interrupted, it causes an imbalance that leads to ill health. Reflexology’s primary purpose is to keep these energy streams flowing freely through the body, maintaining balance and health.
The Daiwa Hubble massage chair has foot rollers designed to implement Reflexology principles by activating nerve endings in the feet to improve circulation, relieve tension, and renew vitality. Each chair has three different foot rollers that each have distinctive target areas.
3. Zero-gravity
The Hubble’s zero-gravity recline angle evenly distributes the body weight across the chair, reducing pressure on the joints and muscles. This helps the spine decompress, relaxing the spinal muscles, especially those joined to the rib cage, opening the rib cage up and improving the body’s capacity to breathe deeply, increasing the air intake and corresponding oxygen intake.
How?
Succinctly stated, the zero-gravity position helps the body achieve a weightless environment by removing stress on the muscles and joints.
This position also improves heart health by lifting the knees above the heart, taking the pressure off the heart, and improving blood circulation to and from the heart. It is perhaps worth noting that poor, unaligned sleeping positions put additional pressure on the heart. Thus, lying in the zero-gravity position reverses some of the harm caused by these poor sleeping positions.
Finally, the zero-gravity position also helps reduce swelling and edema in people living with diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. This position helps reduce swelling in the lower body and improves blood circulation to the extremities, especially the feet, susceptible to swelling and poor blood circulation.
Final thoughts
For all Black Friday massage chair deals on offer, visit both The Modern Back's showrooms and their online store for the latest in brick-and-click shopping, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that keeps on escalating.
The Modern Back is one of the leading online retail stores in the United States. They also have the largest showrooms in Florida, offering various types and brands of massage chairs to suit all budgets. Their knowledgeable staff is always available to answer questions and help customers make the best massage chair purchase.
Therefore, customers looking for the latest Daiwa massage chairs can shop the best Black Friday massage chair deals at both The Modern Back - Boynton Beach and Sarasota showrooms and online.
