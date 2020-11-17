Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Villas Luxury Senior Apartment Community Near Staten Island Spotlights 10 Benefits of Exercising Regularly

Providing for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.

Upscale resort-inspired adult community providing independent living, assisted living and memory care points to exercise as a wellness and prevention tool

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas luxurious healthy-living apartment community in Manalapan, N.J., for seniors, a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., is underscoring the benefits of regular exercise for older adults.

Naturally, you should consult with your healthcare professional before engaging in an exercise regimen, but once you get the OK, you’ll be fulfilling an important component of a healthy lifestyle.

Regular exercise is essential for healthy living. It contributes to good health and a strong immune system, mostly through improved blood circulation and increased production of antioxidants.

Exercise can take on many forms, such as walking; jogging; swimming; weight lifting; dancing; stretching; yoga; Pilates; bicycling, or hiking.

The Villas reminds you that exercise can be the subtlest of movements, like a neck roll, or something more vigorous. If you tune into your body. you may be surprised how well it knows the ways it wants to move.

Some well-known benefits of moving and exercise:

 Weight management

 Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

 May help prevent diabetes

 Achieving better blood glucose control

 Strengthening your bones and muscles

 Reduced risk of certain cancers

 Improved cognition and blood flow to the brain

 Reduced risk of falls

 Promoting longevity

 Emotional perks; movement affects you on an emotional and energetic level.

STRESS REDUCTION

During exercise, your body releases chemicals that reduce stress and improve mood. It also increases brain sensitivity for the hormones serotonin and norepinephrine, which can relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety. Movement also increases the production of endorphins, which promote positive feelings and reduce the perception of pain.

Exercise also improves your sleep, which is another important factor for immune health. The energy depletion that occurs during exercise amplifies the regenerative processes that occur when you sleep. Studies show moderate exercise drastically improves sleep quality, promoting deeper sleep, longer sleep, and more energy upon waking.

Even if you don’t have a large amount of time to devote to exercise, you can fit in smaller periods of movement throughout your day, such as:

 Taking a 10-minute walk
 Choosing a far parking spot
 Putting on music and dancing for one or two songs
 Taking the stairs instead of an elevator
 Using weights to strength train while watching TV
 Devoting five minutes before bedtime to stretch
 Stretching before getting out of bed in the morning
 Waking up 30 minutes earlier in the morning to allow for exercise time

About the Villas

Situated on seven wooded acres in Manalapan, N.J., a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., the Villas is a luxurious senior apartment community reflecting the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort. Offering a range of amenities and services sensitive to the lifestyle, health and daily needs of its residents, the complex – orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health – is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention, and ideal for singles and couples alike. The upscale 100,000-square-foot community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services. Providing for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment. The Villas is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, the Villas may be reached at 732-847-3920, contacted via www.villashmh.com/contact, and visited online at www.villashmh.com.

Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
