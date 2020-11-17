Villas Luxury Senior Apartment Community Near Staten Island Spotlights 10 Benefits of Exercising Regularly
Upscale resort-inspired adult community providing independent living, assisted living and memory care points to exercise as a wellness and prevention toolSTATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas luxurious healthy-living apartment community in Manalapan, N.J., for seniors, a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., is underscoring the benefits of regular exercise for older adults.
Naturally, you should consult with your healthcare professional before engaging in an exercise regimen, but once you get the OK, you’ll be fulfilling an important component of a healthy lifestyle.
Regular exercise is essential for healthy living. It contributes to good health and a strong immune system, mostly through improved blood circulation and increased production of antioxidants.
Exercise can take on many forms, such as walking; jogging; swimming; weight lifting; dancing; stretching; yoga; Pilates; bicycling, or hiking.
The Villas reminds you that exercise can be the subtlest of movements, like a neck roll, or something more vigorous. If you tune into your body. you may be surprised how well it knows the ways it wants to move.
Some well-known benefits of moving and exercise:
Weight management
Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease
May help prevent diabetes
Achieving better blood glucose control
Strengthening your bones and muscles
Reduced risk of certain cancers
Improved cognition and blood flow to the brain
Reduced risk of falls
Promoting longevity
Emotional perks; movement affects you on an emotional and energetic level.
STRESS REDUCTION
During exercise, your body releases chemicals that reduce stress and improve mood. It also increases brain sensitivity for the hormones serotonin and norepinephrine, which can relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety. Movement also increases the production of endorphins, which promote positive feelings and reduce the perception of pain.
Exercise also improves your sleep, which is another important factor for immune health. The energy depletion that occurs during exercise amplifies the regenerative processes that occur when you sleep. Studies show moderate exercise drastically improves sleep quality, promoting deeper sleep, longer sleep, and more energy upon waking.
Even if you don’t have a large amount of time to devote to exercise, you can fit in smaller periods of movement throughout your day, such as:
Taking a 10-minute walk
Choosing a far parking spot
Putting on music and dancing for one or two songs
Taking the stairs instead of an elevator
Using weights to strength train while watching TV
Devoting five minutes before bedtime to stretch
Stretching before getting out of bed in the morning
Waking up 30 minutes earlier in the morning to allow for exercise time
