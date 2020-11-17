Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,692 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Schedules Virtual Meeting this Thursday

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet via Webex on Thursday, Nov. 19. Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57, the JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020; 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

TO STREAM ONLINE/FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/juvenile-justice/key-initiatives/raise-age-nc/juvenile-jurisdiction-advisory-2020#nov--19--2020 for instructions on how to view this meeting online, and for the meeting’s agenda and associated materials.

                                                ###

 

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Schedules Virtual Meeting this Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.