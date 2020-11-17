MEDIA ADVISORY: Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Schedules Virtual Meeting this Thursday

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet via Webex on Thursday, Nov. 19. Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57, the JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020; 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

TO STREAM ONLINE/FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/juvenile-justice/key-initiatives/raise-age-nc/juvenile-jurisdiction-advisory-2020#nov--19--2020 for instructions on how to view this meeting online, and for the meeting’s agenda and associated materials.

###