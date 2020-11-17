Stockton University and NJCBA Partner as Platinum Sponsors at Cannabis Industrial Marketplace December Virtual B2B Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace announces the addition of both the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association and Stockton University to the Largest Virtual Cannabusiness Expo of 2020! They are taking their annual New Jersey Cannabis Career Fair and Business Expo virtual! Join us Dec 9-10, 2020.
The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association (NJCBA) promotes jobs and growth in a sustainable and responsible cannabis industry in the Garden State. They lobby for legislative and regulatory changes to support this goal; and sponsor a variety of events each year to educate the NJ public about cannabis and to provide networking opportunities to local cannabis entrepreneurs.
Stockton University offers an interdisciplinary undergraduate minor in Cannabis Studies that provides students with a foundation in the burgeoning cannabis industry. It also offers an on-line Cannabis Studies Certificate program. This certificate was developed to address a growing demand by people interested in entering the Cannabis industry, either as growers, as medical cannabis providers, or as individuals involved with business and/or legal aspects of the industry.
December 9th’s seminar track, Session Room 3 - “Opportunities and Challenges in the Cannabis Industry” include speakers and panel discussions presented by policymakers, business leaders and experts in their fields. Legislators and activists from New Jersey and Illinois will discuss adult cannabis legalization and how to achieve social equity in state law implementation. National experts will share their knowledge about the hemp industry, cannabis insurance, cannabis edibles and medical cannabis. There will also be a cooking demonstration and question and answer session with culinary experts and educators.
“This is a chance to showcase how academia is responding to the new cannabis economy. In the world we find ourselves in today, people are looking for ways to earn and educate themselves from home. I am personally very proud to see a University from my home state lead this evolution in academic affairs and standard-setting in our nascent industry. I can’t wait to see what offerings they unveil at the show.” - David Serrano, Co-Founder of Harvest 360.
The career fair and business expo pavilion will include 20+ booths of leading Northeast cannabis and cannabis related companies looking to fill positions and/or network. Have your digital resume prepared and be ready to speed interview with companies looking to fill positions in the industry.
“We are excited to have them join us for this event, both are great organizations that support the maturing industry in New Jersey, and their “Opportunities and Challenges in the Cannabis Industry” seminar sessions look fantastic” said Jen Wynn, VP of Expos for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit Discount Tickets here.
Jennifer Wynn
