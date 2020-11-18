Jennifer Sertl of Agility3R to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 20 years, internationally respected author and keynote speaker Jennifer Sertl’s expertise and insights have dominated paradigm shifts in executive leadership and employee engagement.

When asked how she could really help organizations be more competitive, she says the answer is to help them be more agile.

Jennifer Sertl is the president and founder of Agility3R, an organizational effectiveness company dedicated to the optimization of customer value by aligning corporate objectives with the individuals responsible for delivering results. As a leadership development consultant, Sertl works with individuals and cross-functional teams to be more agile by strengthening their resilience and responsiveness and building the capacity for reflection.

“Delivery based on proficiency is incompatible with innovation,” says Sertl. “It's the maze, not the rat. If we create structural designs around resilience, responsiveness, and reflection, there may be layers of depth that surprise people.”

Sertl is regarded as a thought leader in the emerging field of corporate consciousness, which uses the power of inspiration to create strategic advantage and enhance value.

“Leadership requires trust and giving the people that follow you the resources they need to succeed when challenged,” says Sertl. “You have to align everyone in the organization to be a part of problem-solving.”

Aa leader in her own right, Sertl brings global perspective. She’s been a “lion tamer,” working with CEOs and supporting them to make tangible differences within their organization.

“You can't take someone where you haven't been,” says Sertl. “What people need is someone to model the way and facilitate, and that’s what's missing. With exemplary practices of leadership, no matter where they go, they now have a blueprint for their own excellence.”

The author of Strategy, Leadership and the Soul: Resilience, Responsiveness and Reflection for a Global Economy, Sertl wants to make a difference in a way that that allows for authenticity.

“The people that do hire me are understand what they're inviting into the culture. I understand the culture and how to move the needle. says Sertl. “I'm proud that my voice can impact systems.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jennifer Sertl in an interview with Jim Masters on November 20th at 3pm ET

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.agility3r.com