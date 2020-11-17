B&H Worldwide and OnLogistics Create Alliance

Nick Bennett, Managing Director - OnLogistics & Alistair McVicar – Business Development Manager - Western Europe – B&H Worldwide

B&H Worldwide and OnLogistics have joined forces to provide a unique integrated supply-chain management solution.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Heathrow: B&H Worldwide, the multi-award-winning aerospace logistics provider and OnLogistics, a leading supply chain integrator have joined forces to provide a unique integrated supply chain management solution enabling aerospace businesses to prioritise and focus on their core activity.

OnLogistics is a UK-headquartered aerospace, defence & engineering logistics specialist providing a range of aerospace integration services including contract packing, packaging design & supply, distribution and storage incorporating kitting and direct line feed. Its capabilities have tremendous synergies with B&H Worldwide whose own services bridge the operational and visibility gap between the aircraft and its global freight network.

B&H’s unrivalled expertise in delivering freight solutions across the aerospace industry combined with the supply chain transparency means it can provide customers through the use of its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models. Its custom-designed FirstTrac software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry.

“By creating this alliance with OnLogistics we are cementing our position in the aerospace industry as specialists committed to customers who operate within this challenging and time-sensitive vertical market.” says B&H Worldwide’s Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson. “In this collaboration of expertise we aim to serve the aerospace sector with a seamless supply chain solution embracing inventory management, warehousing and international distribution”.

Adds OnLogistics Managing Director, Nick Bennett: “Establishing this new venture with B&H Worldwide is a strategic alliance that will combine the strengths of OnLogistics’ warehousing and “on site” service solutions plus B&H Worldwide’s global forwarding strength.

The landscape of aerospace logistics has changed, we must therefore rely on our mutual strengths to deliver an agile and cost-effective service. Our aim is to provide global solutions from a network of local expertise.”

