Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 500 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 500 block of 23rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:55 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect then returned approximately three hours later and took more property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/OMx9eYK_-_c

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.