Lindsay Huelse and Kelsey Kennedy Discuss Fit Lifestyles with Candice Georgiadis
Lindsay Huelse, Founder of The FITT Cycle. Kelsey Kennedy, founder of Blossom & Stone
I wish that someone would have told me how detrimental to my mental, hormonal, physical & internal health quick fixes, diet pills, & deprivation diets are. I have spent YEARS reversing [the damage].
Many people found themselves gaining weight during COVID shutdowns and are now looking to get back in shape.
Lindsay Huelse, Founder of The FITT Cycle
When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?
I am truly on a mission to help women ditch the quick fix mindset and create a sustainable lifestyle, while also fostering a community where women can come together and support each other, cheer each other on, and have a judgement free zone while gaining their confidence back. Not just confidence in their body… confidence in themselves as a mom, a caregiver, confidence in their eating choices, etc. Training women NOW that food is fuel and it’s not bad… will completely change the conversation in front of their daughters and children at the dinner table, changing the way young girls view food, exercise, and their own bodies. I want to change the narrative.
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
1. Hands down, the number one and first thing I always mention is intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting helps with health and wellness on a cellular level without even needing to exercise or change what you’re eating… it’s just about changing WHEN you’re eating.
2. I would also encourage someone to just get up and start walking. Walking is the most underutilized and underestimated fat loss tool we have. Not to mention the many mental health benefits it provides. And it comes natural to most of us. We just have to carve out the time to get those steps in. I would recommend starting at 8k steps a day and work your way up as you can.
3. Add in some sort of resistance training, whether it’s with bands or dumbbells or going to the gym.
4. Carve out some quiet time for yourself to set your intentions and goals for the day/week/year and write down what you’re grateful for today. I usually like to pick 5 things I’m grateful for every morning, big or small. And then at the end of the day reflect on everything that went WELL that day, rather than dwelling on everything you have to do the next day. Be present with what is GOOD.
5. In fact, we just wrapped up a free 5-day challenge involving all of these tips I mentioned, and we had women reporting a loss of over 7 lbs in less than 5 days!
Kelsey Kennedy, founder of Blossom & Stone
When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?
Well I firmly believe that to do good for the world, we must do good for ourselves first. My hope is that Blossom & Stone can help women find time to take care of themselves, even just for a moment. Daily ritual is such a powerful tool to help relieve anxiety and help us be at our best.
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
5–4–3–2–1-GO: anytime I am resistant towards something (getting out of bed, a phone call, meeting, anything) I literally say “54321 GO!” out loud and just do it
Every morning before I look at emails or the gram, I do my morning rituals. Putting myself first allows me to set the tone for the rest of the day.
Get outside EVERYDAY, even just for 10 minutes. Coming back to nature is essential to standing grounded.
Honoring your mind, body & soul everyday is very powerful. They are all connected so they all need to be in sync to create harmony and balance. I usually incorporate mediation, stretching and journaling into my morning routine.
Don’t take yourself too seriously. Don’t be too hard on yourself. There is always room to grow and improve. Give yourself some space and grace to get there :).
