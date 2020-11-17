Plan for delays on SR 4 near Oak Point for hillside stabilization work, beginning Nov. 17

Kathryn Garcia-Stackpole, communications, 360-905-2057

Work continues through spring of 2021

OAK POINT – Travelers who use State Route 4 near Oak Point and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum county line may experience delays as crews begin work to improve safety through the area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Washington State Department of Transportation's contractor LRL Construction will begin work to prevent rocks from falling off the slope adjacent to the highway and onto the roadway below. Crews will repair the existing rockfall fence and remove rocks and trees from the hillside.

Work schedule:

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. until the work is complete in spring 2021, travelers on both directions of SR 4 near the Cowlitz and Wahkiakum County line (milepost 46.98 to 47.65) may encounter daytime single lane closures.

single lane closures. During rock scaling work, travelers can expect intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes. This is a safety precaution to prevent rocks and trees from falling onto travelers below.

Know before you go Before heading out the door, travelers can get real-time travel information with the WSDOT mobile app or by visiting the Southwest Region travel advisory page.