Intercontinental Jet Service Corp Awarded MU-2 STC for Scimitar Hartzell Props
With Extended TBO
The new scimitar design is cool. It looks like it means business and it's ready to go racing.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercontinental Jet Service Corp (IJSC), Tulsa, has obtained a Supplemental Type Certificate for Hartzell Propeller’s scimitar four-blade aluminum prop installations on MU-2 twin-engine aircraft. Models covered include more than 260 MU-2B, -26A, -40, -36A, and -60 aircraft built by Mitsubishi.
— Jay Consalvi, ex-Navy fighter pilot
The STC by IJSC, a Hartzell Propeller Recommended Service Facility, replaces the previous Hartzell steel hub prop installations with lighter weight aluminum hubs and blades. The new installation saves 17 pounds per engine and delivers better performance.
“Intercontinental Jet and Hartzell collaborated closely on this project and we are pleased that many MU-2 operators now have an opportunity for better performance with a much more economical and convenient time between overhaul with this STC,” said Hartzell President JJ Frigge. "Hartzell's scimitar design delivers optimized performance, reduced noise signature and better fuel efficiency."
IJSC's first installation under the new STC was on a MU-2 owned by Jay Consalvi, a Colorado-based ex-Navy fighter pilot. In addition to flying numerous combat missions in F-14 Tomcats and F-18F Super Hornets off the U.S.S. Harry Truman, he won the 2017 National Championship Reno Air Races.
"The new scimitar design is cool. It looks like it means business and it's ready to go racing," Consalvi says. "It starts quicker and cooler. Smoother and quieter than the previous props. I fly a lot of long legs at 96% and I get nearly the same cruise speed I had with the old props at 100%. And I climb to 280 in 2 minutes less." he added.
Available through IJSC, the completed kit includes installation, custom polished and larger aluminum spinner, propeller to engine rigging and dynamic balance for $85,000, with trade-in of existing propellers. The lighter weight aluminum hub propellers have an extended 4,000-hour/six-year TBO, whichever occurs first. The previous steel hub propellers had a 3,500-hour/five-year TBO.
About IJSC
Intercontinental Jet Service Corp (IJSC) is a factory owned and authorized Mitsubishi MU-2 Service Center, a Piaggio Authorized Service Center, a Cessna Caravan Service Center, one of the largest Honeywell TPE331 Authorized Service Centers, and a Hartzell Propeller Recommended Service Facility. IJSC specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframe, engine, propellers, accessories, and avionics. IJSC has the capabilities of handling major inspections on both airframe and engines, structural repairs and modifications, avionics upgrades and installations, and accessory and propeller repairs / overhauls in house. IJSC has earned the FAA Diamond Award every year since 2007. For more info go to https://ijetservice.com/.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
