Bringing Educational Solutions from Singapore to the World

Providing effective learning solutions, CPD Singapore ensures that students everywhere have access to Singapore’s world-class education materialsSINGAPORE, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd, a premier education consultancy firm in Singapore, is committed to developing educational resources for customers not just in Singapore, but overseas as well. From Indonesia to China, CPD Singapore provides top-quality materials such as assessment and academic books for students everywhere.
There is little doubt that Singapore’s education system is one of the best in the world. Fifteen-year-old Singaporean students are ranked second globally in reading, mathematics and science, according to a 2018 international study co-ordinated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Singapore takes pride in its international achievements and is committed to constantly revamping and improving their education systems.
But knowledge is meant to be shared, and in line with CPD’s vision to create opportunities for everyone, the company also markets its vast range of products to reach overseas markets. These have included Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, China and Thailand. In over 10 countries, students have benefited from access to CPD’s educational solutions.
CPD prides itself in the quality and sustainability of its products. Its curriculum plans, assessment books and other learning tools range from pre-school to pre-university levels, and to date the company has published over 200 titles, thanks to the hard work and dedication of its network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD ensures that it continues to provide relevant and effective educational solutions for students across the globe.
With its extensive reach, CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is comprised of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
