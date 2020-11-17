Philip Rothman and Jeff Pasquerella Take on New Roles and Responsibilities Within Arcview Capital
Arcview Capital Logo
Independent Broker-dealer Restructures Its Leadership Team to Match Current State of Economy
Our well-rounded team has the ability to work with startups, early stage, and emerging companies to raise capital.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To better serve a variety of industries and drive financial returns that capitalize on opportunities in cannabis, Arcview Capital streamlined the company management’s roles and team members. The new team enables Arcview Capital to reach different investor networks and gain access to opportunities across multiple channels.
— Jeff Pasquerella, Arcview Capital Founder
“Given the current and future industry challenges, we need to implement answers as quickly and efficiently as possible to continue to meet our customers’ needs now and in the future as a dependable, innovative partner,” says Jeff Pasquerella, Arcview Capital Founder. “Our well-rounded team has the ability to work with startups, early stage, and emerging companies to raise capital.”
Through Arcview Capital’s family office or traditional private placement, companies and broker-dealers will work to structure M&A deals while simultaneously providing accredited investors access and opportunity to fully vetted private investments. The new team ecosystem will ensure a smooth process for all entities involved.
Below is a list of all recent position changes made by Arcview Capital.
● Phil Rothman has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Drawing on his 25 years of industry experience, he will drive growth and increased efficiency, while overseeing the strategic direction of the business. Rothman will lead the Arcview Capital team to accomplish their short-term and long-term business goals.
● Arcview Capital Founder, Jeff Pasquerella will adjust his focus to the company’s vision of offering consistent investment opportunities to the cannabis industry and other early-stage businesses. Pasquarella will continue efforts to make capital available to underserved sectors and communities, while using his extensive connections to the benefit of both issuers and investors by identifying opportunities for each to help the other.
● Michael Pain takes on the role of President and the Head of Accredited Investor Channel. Pain’s background includes a distinguished career in the financial securities industry, providing investment banking and M&A advisory services to middle market companies. Having worked on both the capital raising and asset management sides of the securities industry, Pain offers unique insight to both issuers and investors. His extensive contacts in the Accredited Investor community will bring a broad spectrum of potential investors into the Arcview family and introduce them to the exciting opportunities offered by our issuer clients.
● Michael Anthony will hold the title of Managing Director and Head of the Family Office Group. Anthony will focus on qualified direct private investments, while utilizing his vast network and relationships connecting capital with opportunity. In particular, Michael’s expertise in dealing with Family Offices will allow issuers and investors to meet each other and determine opportunities for themselves.
● Arcview Capital’s latest addition, Brian MacDonald, joins as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales. MacDonald’s extensive network of contacts in the RIA, Institutional and fund space will pivot to directly help issuers. As an experienced sales professional having worked with some of the largest asset managers in the World (Hartford Funds, Pioneer Investments, DWS), MacDonald will work with many types of financial intermediaries to build additional business relationships.
To learn more about Arcview Capital and work with their incredible team, visit www.arcviewcapital.com.
About Arcview Capital:
Arcview Capital is an independent broker-dealer in the ever-evolving cannabis industry that has the ability to swiftly adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions and emerging trends. We help issuers raise capital to form or grow their businesses and customize the distribution channel based on their individual needs. Simultaneously, we provide opportunities for individuals to invest early into private companies. We offer mergers and acquisitions advisory services to both the buy-side and sell-side. For more information, please visit www.arcviewcapital.com.
About The Arcview Group:
The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis industry. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, Arcview provides an expansive ecosystem that delivers a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. By providing the tools necessary and curating cannabis companies, Investor Members have invested in more than 300 private cannabis startups to-date. Furthermore, Arcview Market Research is actively involved with data, thought leadership, and insights. In early 2020, Arcview Ventures was launched, as a member-managed fund that pools resources and strategic alliances together to make collective investment decisions. The Arcview Group has the reach, technology, and full breadth of offerings to provide bespoke, white-glove services for high net worth investors, discovery programs for novice investors, and the platform to curate, connect, and guide companies in the global ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.arcviewgroup.com.
Disclaimers
1. The possession, use, cultivation, transfer, manufacture, distribution or dispensing of marijuana is illegal under United States Federal Law (See: The Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.A. 801).
2. Each state regulates marijuana and cannabis differently. Some states have made cannabis legal for recreational use, others have made it legal only for medicinal use and require doctors’ prescriptions, and still others continue to regulate cannabis as an illegal drug subject to criminal and civil penalties in the event one is convicted of violating a particular state’s criminal laws addressing cannabis.
3. To see additional important disclosures about potential risks to your investment, please visit its website at: www.arcviewcapital.com.
Christia Brockman
Sunday Brunch Agency
email us here