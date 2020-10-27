Arcview Ventures’ Exclusive Collective Fund Secures 11th Investment and Signs 55th Member
Cannabis Industry Deal Flow and Insights Attract Collective Fund Members
The Arcview Collective Fund is the perfect hybrid of a traditional venture fund and a loosely coupled Angel Network.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcview Ventures was established in January 2020 to create a series of principal investing funds within The Arcview Group ecosystem, which also consists of Arcview Consulting and Arcview Capital. The first Arcview Ventures investment platform is the Arcview Collective Fund.
— Jeff Finkle, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcview Ventures
The Arcview Collective Fund has seen significant growth this year with the increase in its number of members, active seed, and early-stage financings in companies with high-growth potential in the cannabis industry. The Arcview Collective Fund invests across subsectors that leverage their members’ individual expertise to make investments averaging between $50,000 to $250,000 each over the life of the investment.
“The Arcview Collective Fund is the perfect hybrid of a traditional venture fund and a loosely coupled Angel Network. It is uniquely member-managed, meaning all Fund Members vote on how the fund is run and in which companies the fund invests,” states Jeff Finkle, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcview Ventures. “This model is a perfect fit for the Arcview Community, enabling their active investor network to make informed investment decisions alongside an institutionally trained support team.”
Since inception, The Fund has welcomed 55 members who come from diverse backgrounds ranging from experienced angel investors and partners in VC funds to executives of successful companies. As the first member-managed Fund serving the cannabis industry, Members are given the opportunity to participate as much as they’d like in the fund’s investment process, have the opportunity to participate in general partner economics, and where possible, make additional investments alongside the fund.
“With the Arcview Collective Fund, I’m no longer alone in my decisions. I have experts at the table who can easily debunk a claim or explain why a company has an unfair advantage that I didn’t see on my own,” says Jennifer Piro, an Arcview Collective Fund Member. “I’m surrounded by years of industry experience and a supportive network that helps me keep up with the latest advancements in cannabis.”
The Fund has invested in 11 portfolio companies to date and is proud to co-invest with dynamic funds such as 7thirty Capital, Arcadian Capital, Delta Emerald Ventures, Entourage Effect Capital, and Welcan Capital.
A few Portfolio Company Highlights:
● Cellibre - World-class scientific team focused on Bio-Synthetic Cannabinoids closed an oversubscribed financing round in October 2020.
● SAVA - The eCommerce Bay-Area Delivery Company received record revenue results.
● UbiQD - Led by Scout Ventures, this Nano-tech film for Greenhouses raised a Series A financing and received a non-dilutive grant from NASA.
“Investors seek our Fund for two primary reasons. First, the ability to learn about a diverse set of cannabis companies and second, the chance to hear the views of fellow investors with domain experience,” comments Jeanne M. Sullivan, Co-Founder of Arcview Ventures. “This provides confidence for the investment decision in a very complex sector.”
To apply for funding or to learn more about the Arcview Collective Fund and how to get involved, please email info@arcviewventures.com.
About Arcview Ventures:
Arcview Ventures LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, is a subsidiary of the Arcview Group and serves as the management company for The Arcview Group’s principal investing activities. The Ventures Group includes the Arcview Collective Fund, several Special Purpose Investment Vehicles (SPVs) and a forthcoming Seed Fund. The entity is managed by experienced venture capital fund founders with more than 45 years of experience. To learn more, visit www.arcviewventures.com
About The Arcview Group:
The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis industry. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, The Arcview Group provides an expansive ecosystem that delivers a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. By providing the tools necessary and curating cannabis companies, Investor Members have invested in more than 300 private cannabis startups to-date. Furthermore, Arcview Market Research is actively involved with data, thought leadership, and insights. In early 2020, Arcview Ventures was launched, as a member-managed fund that pools resources and strategic alliances together to make collective investment decisions. Arcview Capital was formed as a FINRA approved broker-dealer to meet the demand for later-stage funding and M&A. The Arcview Group has the reach, technology, and full breadth of offerings to provide bespoke, white-glove services for high net worth investors, discovery programs for novice investors, and the platform to curate, connect, and guide companies in the global ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.arcviewgroup.com
