Women’s Investor Network and Miss Grass Select Nine Cannabis Companies to Gift This Holiday Season

Women-owned Brands to Be Showcased on Retail Marketplace and Exclusive Shopping EventLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing numerous submissions, The Arcview Group’s Women’s Investor Network (WIN) and Miss Grass announce nine cannabis companies to shop from this holiday season. Having a mutual goal of further empowering female-founded cannabis brands, WIN and Miss Grass set out to find hemp derived cannabinoid products produced by women-owned companies through a recent collaboration.
“We are thrilled to put a spotlight on female-founded brands this holiday season. The companies that are showcased have powerful stories, brand ethos, and commitments to the highest quality products,” comments Laura Toomey, Chief of Staff of The Arcview Group and Women’s Investor Network. “There is truly something for everyone on your shopping list in this gift guide.”
The selected winners are now featured alongside other incredible companies on the Miss Grass Marketplace through December 31st and will be showcased during WIN’s shopping edition webinar on Monday, December 7th at 5pm ET/2pm PT.
This event is free and open to the public, RSVP here: www.arcviewgroup.com/win.
Featured cannabis products include:
- AMMA Healing: Starter Pack includes Broad Spectrum Salve, Elevate Tincture, Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, and Soft Gels (Sleep, Focus). Other products include Elevate Salve and Elixir Elixir Spray.
- Aurora Elixirs: Sparkling Hemp Beverage (Four Pack - Lavender Orange, Rosemary Grapefruit, Cayenne Citron, and Blackcurrant Spruce)
- Backyard Soda Co.: Simple Syrup Single Unit or Gift Pack (4 Flavors - Lavender Lemon, Orange Jalapeno, Ginger Lime, Pomegranate Orange Blossom)
- BeLIFTED Botanicals: Renewing Eye Cream, Restoring Face Oil, and Rejuvenating Face Cream
- BLNCD Naturals: Cannabis Infused Face Oil, Body Revival Oil, and Sparkling CBD Water (3 Flavors - Pink Grapefruit, Berry Acai, and Blueberry Lemon). Available separately or as a Gift Box.
- Element Apothec: Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG Face Serum, Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG Lotion, and CBD + CBG + CBN Balm
- Elmore Mountain Therapeutics: Premium Starter Kit including Signature Balm, Cooling Balm, and Tincture. Other Products include CBD + CBG Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Tincture, and CBD Face Serum.
- Empower BodyCare: CBD Infused Soaking Salts, Luxe CBD Oil
- Humboldt Apothecary: Hemp CBD PM Herbal Supplement, Wintergreen CBD Topical Stick
During the virtual shopping event, BLNCD Naturals and Elmore Mountain Therapeutics will be live to introduce their brand story and curated gift boxes. Attendees are encouraged to purchase curated gift boxes prior to the shopping webinar on Miss Grass’ Marketplace.
Join WIN or gift an exclusive WIN membership this holiday season. WIN Members receive complimentary access to networking events, a four-part educational video series for first-time investors, admittance to bi-weekly live interviews and panels with trailblazers in the industry, two free Virtual Tours, bi-weekly invitations to Arcview Access' webinar “After Party,” the ability to join group mentor programs, and more. Email WIN@arcviewgroup.com to learn more.
About The Arcview Group:
The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis industry. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, Arcview provides an expansive ecosystem that delivers a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. By providing the tools necessary and curating cannabis companies, Investor Members have invested in more than 300 private cannabis startups to-date. Furthermore, Arcview Market Research is actively involved with data, thought leadership, and insights. In early 2020, Arcview Ventures was launched, as a member-managed fund that pools resources and strategic alliances together to make collective investment decisions. Arcview Capital was formed as a FINRA approved broker-dealer to meet the demand for later-stage funding and M&A. The Arcview Group has the reach, technology, and full breadth of offerings to provide bespoke, white-glove services for high net worth investors, discovery programs for novice investors, and the platform to curate, connect, and guide companies in the global ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.arcviewgroup.com
About Women's Investor Network (WIN):
Women's Investor Network champions the movement of bringing more women investors, companies, and products to the forefront of the cannabis industry. WIN is redefining the word “investor” from its traditional meaning to include all those that are invested in the success and equality of women in the cannabis industry. WIN is a network dedicated to supporting women and empowering each other with facts, conversations, mentorship, and deal flow. Learn more here: https://arcviewgroup.com/WIN/
About Miss Grass:
Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. With its signature THC products and carefully-curated smoke shop and CBD marketplace, the female-founded, community-driven cannabis brand offers everything the discerning, modern cannabis user needs. In addition to introducing consumers to the latest and greatest in the weed world, Miss Grass also offers a wealth of resources that educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. At the end of the day, Miss Grass is working to eradicate the stigma around cannabis and make it more accessible to everybody, everywhere. Learn more here: www.missgrass.com
