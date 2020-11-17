Peer39 Launches First-ever Pre Bid Contextual Planning and Targeting Tool Set for Connected TV
Contextual CTV offering adds new levels of accuracy, scale, and transparency, aligning expectations with modern digital marketingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer39, a global independent cookie-free data and intelligence company, today launched a cookie-free contextual planning and targeting tool set for connected TV (CTV) advertising. For the very first time, CTV buyers can now utilize Peer39’s contextual analysis to understand the programming surrounding CTV ad impressions, giving them deeper insights for contextually planning, targeting and activating CTV campaigns.
This evolutionary step in CTV ad targeting gives buyers more data and intelligence on inventory, helping solve CTV’s primary issues of fragmentation, transparency, inefficient buying, and insufficient contextual information around inventory. This new method for targeting inventory should help bring rapid expansion to an already growing CTV marketplace.
Advertisers will now have access to a new suite of signals that go beyond the technical attributes, like device type or bandwidth speed, they have access to now through buying technologies. The Peer39 solution brings contextual intelligence and structure to this emerging environment, giving brands consistent, uniform and scalable contextual data and segmentation intelligence for buyers who previously had to deal with disparate sets of data for targeting and optimizing their buys.
The industries-first pre-bid contextual CTV offering is currently available to advertisers buying CTV inventory through Xandr, MediaMath and Amobee to start. Verizon Media and Centro’s Basis will be added later in Q4, with additional integrations planned for early 2021.
“CTV advertising has experienced dramatic growth, but thus far has lacked a lot of the modern targeting tactics digital marketers have come to expect and depend on,” said Alex White, COO of Peer39. “By applying our contextual intelligence tool set, advertisers will better understand how contextual CTV can perform with the new levels of targeting, scale and transparency needed to further accelerate this channel.”
Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of context, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
