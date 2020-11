Derby Barracks/ Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A504447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/16/20 0805 Hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: E Charleston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 9412 VT RT 105

WEATHER: Light snow showers/Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR # 1: Dean Burns

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR # 2: Taryn Hunt

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police along with Fire and Emergency Services responded for a report of a two vehicle crash in the area of 9412 VT RT 105 in the Town of East Charleston, VT. Through an investigation it was revealed vehicle #1 had crossed the center line of the roadway while traveling west and crashed head on into vehicle # 2 which was traveling east. EMS pronounced operator #1 deceased at the crash scene and operator #2 was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Jeff.Ferrier @Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881