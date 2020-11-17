The Official Cyber Security Summits are Remaining Virtual for 2021
The Nation's Leading One-Day Conference on Cyber Security will be Hosted Virtually for One More Year and Expanding to Four More Cities!
The Official Cyber Security Summit is maintaining its Virtual presence along with expanding in 2021 to four more cities.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranked in the “Top 50” information security conferences globally, the Cyber Security Summit / www.CyberSummitUSA.com has decided to remain using a virtual tradeshow platform for its robust 2021 event schedule. With input from its industry partners, thought leaders, sponsoring cyber security companies and its delegates, the decision was clearly the only choice.
— Bradford Rand
Founded by entrepreneur Bradford Rand in 1993, his team has produced over 2,000 events including these executive level conferences, job fairs for the intelligence industry; TECHEXPO Top Secret, luxury events from its RAND Luxury division including charity events for the Red Cross & City Harvest, automotive launch events for Rolls-Royce & Aston Martin, and trade shows such as The Luxury Technology Show & Go Green Expo and more. The move to go “All Virtual” was challenging but mandatory even though the company prides itself on its live, interactive events.
When the in-person conference industry came to an immediate halt this year, Bradford Rand’s team quickly adapted and created a series of virtual Cyber Security Briefings called the “Power Hour” to help maintain revenue and continue to educate business leaders nationwide featuring experts from The FBI, The US Secret Service and Dept. of Homeland Security / CISA. The success of these Cyber Power Hours aided in the decision to move all of the conferences online for 2020 & subsequently 2021. With no travel restrictions, hotel set-up or shipping logistics, the delegates, speakers and sponsors can join us from the safety of their own homes or offices with the click of a button.
These events still maintain the traditional trade show experience, with a virtual exhibit hall where attendees engage with solution providers, social lounge to interact & network with fellow executives, and dedicated speaker room for each panel discussion and or keynote presentation at the event.
For the final two shows of the 2020 schedule, the Official Cyber Security Summit has exclusively secured a speaker from the NSA’s Dept. of Defense current Red Team Director who has spent 17+ yrs attacking the most secure compounds in the world! Executives in the greater New York & Los Angeles regions are encouraged to register for this rare opportunity to hear from this industry expert.
When asked about the success of 2020 virtual events, Bradford Rand states, “We’ve been honored to have over 10,000 cyber executives join us during 2020! My sincere thanks go out to the many speakers and experts we have had from The FBI, The DHS, The NSA, The United States Secret Service and the DOJ. These agencies have never been busier, but yet have stepped up and shared their best practices & experiences with our virtual audiences from 18 different cities in the United States! “
With that said, the line up of its high-impact, one day only 2021 conferences will begin virtually on Feb 11 in Atlanta and continue onward across the United States in Tampa, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Seattle/Portland, Philadelphia, DC Metro, Chicago, Charlotte, Columbus, Scottsdale, New York, Los Angles, Boston and Houston/San Antonio. All the while adding 4 new cities that are growing in the cyber security industry including: San Diego, St. Louis/Oklahoma City, Detroit and Miami/South Florida.
Normally priced at $295 per pass, the summit’s tickets are now reduced to $95 to attending industry executives, due to the decrease in overall event expenses. Six CPE credits are also granted if the attending professional stays at the event for the full day.
Keynote presentations from law enforcement will continue in 2021 along with experts from cutting edge cyber companies including Darktrace, IBM Secuirty, Verizon, Chrome Enterprise / Google, ExtraHop, Zscaler, Tenable, Cisco, Trend Micro, Ivanti and more.
The success of these summits have been due in party to the long standing partnerships with key associations such as Infragard, ISSA, SIM, OWASP, ISACA, Cloud Security Alliance, AFCEA, AITP, Center for Internet Security, US Cyber Security Magazine, Women in Technology and more.
Industry Professionals interested in attending may register at www.CyberSummitUSA.com
Companies interested in exhibiting, please contact Nancy Mathew: NMathew@CyberSummitUSA.com
Associations interested in participating and inviting their members please contact Megan Hutton: MHutton@CyberSummitUSA.com
Press/Media or Management related inquiries please contact Bradford Rand, CEO: BRand@CyberSummitUSA.com
Bradford Rand
Job Expo Int'l. / Cyber Summit
+1 2126554505
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn