Nov. 16: Upper Salmon River Steelhead fishing report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River decreased during the past week. The majority of anglers were observed downstream of North Fork in location codes 14 and 15, and due to colder temperatures, anglers were most commonly encountered during the afternoons.

Angler effort upstream of Salmon remained low. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 50 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 35 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 26 hours per steelhead caught. No anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions were good throughout the week. The river continued to have clear visibility, and water temperatures on Sunday were in the mid-30s. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,240 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 96 percent of average for today’s date.

Anglers are encouraged to be on the lookout for Floy-tagged steelhead. The University of Idaho, in cooperation with IDFG, is in the second year of a multiyear study to look at the influence of catch and release angling on wild steelhead. Anglers are encouraged to examine all steelhead they catch for a Floy-tag located near the dorsal fin, and if a tag is found, remove the tag by clipping it off at the base. The tag number and catch location can then be reported to IDFG by using either the phone number printed on the tag or by going to the “Tag You’re It” website at: www.tag.idaho.gov.

For additional information, a study update was recently posted to the IDFG website at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2020/11/understanding-idahos-steelhead-fishe....