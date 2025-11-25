F&G seeking public input on Idaho upland game, turkey and furbearer season setting, 2026-2027

Furbearer Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest, and Magic Valley Regions: Extend the harvest season closure dates for beaver, mink, and muskrat

Clearwater Region: Increase river otter harvest quota

Southwest Region: Increase river otter harvest quota

Southwest Region: Expand opening date for beaver, mink, muskrat, and river otter harvest season

Southwest Region: Lift beaver closures in Big Creek

Southwest Region: Lift beaver closure on Squaw Creek

Magic Valley: Lift beaver closure on all public lands within Corral Creek

Southeast Region: Add a new 5-beaver controlled beaver trapping unit

Upper Snake Region: Increase river otter harvest quota Learn More at These Upcoming Open Houses Fish and Game staff will host a series of open houses at Fish and Game regional offices from Dec. 1-7. Hunters, trappers, and members of the public are encouraged to attend an open house nearest to you for an opportunity to chat with staff and ask questions. All times local. Panhandle Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene Clearwater Region | Monday, Dec. 1 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3316 16th Street, Lewiston Southwest Region (McCall) | Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 4-6 p.m. 555 Deinhard Lane, McCall Southwest Region (Nampa) | Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 4-6:30 p.m. 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa Magic Valley Region | Monday, Dec. 1 | 3-7 p.m. 324 South 417 East - Suite 1, Jerome Southeast Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello Upper Snake Region | Thursday, Dec. 4 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls Salmon Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 3-5 p.m. 99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

