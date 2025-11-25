Submit Release
F&G seeking public input on Idaho upland game, turkey and furbearer season setting, 2026-2027

Furbearer

  • Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest, and Magic Valley Regions: Extend the harvest season closure dates for beaver, mink, and muskrat
  • Clearwater Region: Increase river otter harvest quota
  • Southwest Region: Increase river otter harvest quota
  • Southwest Region: Expand opening date for beaver, mink, muskrat, and river otter harvest season
  • Southwest Region: Lift beaver closures in Big Creek
  • Southwest Region: Lift beaver closure on Squaw Creek
  • Magic Valley: Lift beaver closure on all public lands within Corral Creek
  • Southeast Region: Add a new 5-beaver controlled beaver trapping unit
  • Upper Snake Region: Increase river otter harvest quota

Learn More at These Upcoming Open Houses

Fish and Game staff will host a series of open houses at Fish and Game regional offices from Dec. 1-7. Hunters, trappers, and members of the public are encouraged to attend an open house nearest to you for an opportunity to chat with staff and ask questions. All times local. 

Panhandle Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 8 a.m.  to 6 p.m.

2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene

Clearwater Region | Monday, Dec. 1 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3316 16th Street, Lewiston

Southwest Region (McCall) | Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 4-6 p.m.

555 Deinhard Lane, McCall

Southwest Region (Nampa) | Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 4-6:30 p.m.

15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa

Magic Valley Region | Monday, Dec. 1 | 3-7 p.m.

324 South 417 East - Suite 1, Jerome

Southeast Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 10 a.m.  to 6 p.m.

1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Upper Snake Region | Thursday, Dec. 4 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls

Salmon Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 3-5 p.m.

99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

