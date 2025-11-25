F&G seeking public input on Idaho upland game, turkey and furbearer season setting, 2026-2027
Furbearer
- Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest, and Magic Valley Regions: Extend the harvest season closure dates for beaver, mink, and muskrat
- Clearwater Region: Increase river otter harvest quota
- Southwest Region: Increase river otter harvest quota
- Southwest Region: Expand opening date for beaver, mink, muskrat, and river otter harvest season
- Southwest Region: Lift beaver closures in Big Creek
- Southwest Region: Lift beaver closure on Squaw Creek
- Magic Valley: Lift beaver closure on all public lands within Corral Creek
- Southeast Region: Add a new 5-beaver controlled beaver trapping unit
- Upper Snake Region: Increase river otter harvest quota
Learn More at These Upcoming Open Houses
Fish and Game staff will host a series of open houses at Fish and Game regional offices from Dec. 1-7. Hunters, trappers, and members of the public are encouraged to attend an open house nearest to you for an opportunity to chat with staff and ask questions. All times local.
Panhandle Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene
Clearwater Region | Monday, Dec. 1 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
3316 16th Street, Lewiston
Southwest Region (McCall) | Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 4-6 p.m.
555 Deinhard Lane, McCall
Southwest Region (Nampa) | Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 4-6:30 p.m.
15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa
Magic Valley Region | Monday, Dec. 1 | 3-7 p.m.
324 South 417 East - Suite 1, Jerome
Southeast Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1345 Barton Road, Pocatello
Upper Snake Region | Thursday, Dec. 4 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls
Salmon Region | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 3-5 p.m.
99 Highway 93 North, Salmon
