Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (11-25-2025)

River conditions were excellent for most of last week, with some of the most stable conditions we have had so far this fall over the weekend. Flows began the week slightly above average but gradually dropped throughout the week with the colder overnight lows we experienced. Similarly, water temperatures started the week in the mid-40s, slowly fell into the low-40s by Friday, and remained in the low-40s through Sunday. As of today, water temperatures are in the upper 30s, and the river has clear visibility in all areas. Additionally, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,240 cfs through Salmon, which is 99% of average for today’s date.

That’s all we have for this week’s update, and we hope that everyone has a great Thanksgiving. Next week will likely be the last full fishing report issued for the fall season since the forecast is calling for colder temperatures once we move into December. If you have questions or would like additional information, please call the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.