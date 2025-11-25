Recent Fish and Game check station on Interstate 90 shows need for improved CWD transport compliance
Like many other states, Idaho prohibits transporting or importing the spine or brain tissue of deer, elk, and moose harvested in states where CWD has been detected. Nearly all of Idaho’s neighboring states—and most states nationwide—are currently CWD-positive.
While the recent check station represents only a brief snapshot in time, Fish and Game staff observed that compliance with CWD-related transport rules was very low. Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease that poses a significant risk to Idaho’s big game herds, and following transport rules is one of the most effective ways hunters can help slow its spread.
